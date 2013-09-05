Wayne Elsey Accepted into Forbes Business Development Council



joins other Forbes Business Development Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.



Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits, and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.



Elsey said, "Having been featured in Forbes Magazine in the past and to now have the opportunity to serve on the Forbes Business Development Council is a privilege and honor. I believe that my position on the Forbes Business Development Council allows Elsey Enterprises better leverage our expertise with businesses and other organizations that are interested in making a profit, while they are also making a global social impact."



Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Wayne Elsey into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."



About Wayne Elsey

Wayne Elsey is the Founder & CEO of Elsey Enterprises. The company offers its services to nonprofits, social enterprises and for-profits looking to make the biggest social impact possible. It achieves this through its independent brands: str@tegic, Not Your Father's Charity,



