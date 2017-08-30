Storage Made Easy™ announces Kamran Yousaf as Chief Technology Officer

Kamran Yousaf is one of the original founding team, and is strongly involved in all aspects of Storage Made Easy engineering and development.

End

--Storage Made Easy (SME) announced the appointment of Kamran Yousaf as Chief Technology Officer.Kamran is one of the original founding team at Storage Made Easy and, along with CEO Jim Liddle, has been one of the key contributors to company growth. From 2013 to 2016 Kamran was the VP Engineering of the company, defining architecture and roadmap for the Enterprise File Fabric solution. After a year away from the business, Kamran takes up his new position as company CTO and Kamran will drive strategic analytic and compliance initiatives to maximize Storage Made Easy's impact with customers and prospects.Commenting on his appointment, Chief Technology Officer Kamran Yousaf said "It's great to work for an organization that strives for excellence. I am pleased to be back at Storage Made Easy at such an exciting time in the company's evolution as a leading player in the data fabric space."Announcing the news, Jim Liddle, CEO, said "I am thrilled that Kamran is back where he belongs and I look forward to working closely again with him. We are at an exciting time in the company's history. In the past, only financial institutions had to run their company as a walled garden. Now, with the advent of GDPR and increasingly stricter compliance, every company must implement privacy and security by design. Our File Fabric acts as a non invasive event based proxy for all data based applications, providing a true event based file system for consolidated corporate data sets and given Kamran's big data, low latency, analytics background, I know that he will strive for increased product excellence."Storage Made Easy has designed its File Fabric solution to secure corporate data and make it discoverable within the enterprise. Many IT operations struggle to deliver the required level of availability, reliability, and security of corporate data spread over many different environments. The File Fabric enables companies to put a wrapper around all corporate data and expose it in a secure way so that users can access it from any device. With General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) due to come into force in 2018, SME provides the solution for organizations to enforce audit and monitor corporate data policies.The Storage Made Easy™ Enterprise File Fabric™ enables IT to regain control of "cloud data sprawl" to unify on-premises and on-cloud files into a single easily managed converged infrastructure with policy-based controls for governance, audit and security.The File Fabric solution provides a "blanket" enterprises wrap around all their data: on premises, within public and private clouds, as well as on third-party software vendor clouds (SharePoint Online and Salesforce for example).Customers use the SME File Fabric product to unify corporate data to enable workgroup collaboration with universal controls for security, encryption, audit, and data access. Companies will have access to a greater understanding of where and how sensitive data is stored, transferred, and accessible with particular focus on how companies are able to police and audit data to ensure enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in addition to other regional data legislation.Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.Follow us on Twitter @SMEStorage and visit us at www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.