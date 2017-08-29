News By Tag
Aquaponic Fraudsters Fleecing Unsuspecting!
Stealing millions of dollars from hard working industry founders!
Andrews involvement with the development of integrated farming, now coined as the buzzword "aquaponics"
His company #1Aquaponics has developed training facilities in the Riverland region, conferences advocating integrated farming and often packed with teachers, govt agencies and entrepreneurs all interested to hear the benefits of this type of sustainable farming which has a minimal footprint, 1% water usage compared to traditional farming and produces fish with a side salad, all whilst using no chemicals or pest/herbicides.
"Our biggest problem we face now is not the use of the internet for promoting aquaponics for the good of the communities but the use of the internet by parasite identity thieves in new developing regions and sadly, even the USA," Andrew says. "Scammers who have realised that aquaponics is a global movement have now popped up in their hundreds with false and misleading ebooks, with one in particular, and stolen identities of well known industry leaders to cash in on this new emerging sustainable food sector."
Imagine the surprise Andrew and his staff got when they found that his personal picture had been stolen from his website, their company name and even his own name has been used on Google search engines and on affiliate websites that had nothing to do with him so as to lure unsuspecting newcomers into buying an ebook fraudulantly dispersed by affiliates of John Fay from aquaponicsforyou. They even touted on clickbank, an affiliate ebook selling platform, that they had sold $8million dollars worth of this dodgy aquaponic scam book with Andrew and others not recieving a single cent of compensation for the fraudulent use of their profiles, names or business names by Fay and their known associates.
"This was outright dishonest and scumbag theft", Andrew commented with frustration. We had contacted the perpetrators numerous times and whom just ignored our letters and emails so we then contacted the internet authorities who advised us what to do and we have now taken all those measures. Andrew also said to others having this same issue, " Register trademark your domain name and contact Google that you have a trademark on your domain name and that you want a list of all the unauthorised websites that use your trademarked domains in their meta or search engine tags. You can ask/issue a cease and desist order to those sites through their web host and then take further action for international copyright infringement as well as known trademark infringement if nothing is done about it by any party throughout the chain."
Andrew all so said " since these people know what they are doing and that they have muliple websites registered under dogey names, Google and webhosts have their ISP and "who is" details and they will quickly find themselves in hot water when challenged by cyber theft authorities."
Andrew said his compensation owed for years of abuse from these fraudsters will be used to build a philanthropic training centre for integrated farming in South Australia. "It's going to be great for all the schools visiting the facility" he added.
Andrew also said, "if a website doesn't have a personal contact that answers the phone and you can question a real person, doesnt have a registered legitimate company known by the local chamber of commerce, they do not have any proof of who or what they are involved in or have commercially built, DO NOT furbish them your hard earned money even if it is just a scammed $4.95,... give them nothing." he said firmly.
Andrew told the RDA, readers can get qualified information from his organisation and direct from his info website http://www.1aquaponics.info where he not only names and shames some of these people but also gives the opportunity to request a free copy of his report written for the Australian Government which cost over $15,000 to collate internationally and produce. The report will be mailed out by post to stop scammers using dodgey email addresses to get copy.
For further information on aquaponics in Australia, visit http://www.1aquaponics.com.au
Vitez. Andrew de Dezsery
***@1aquaponics.com.au
