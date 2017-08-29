News By Tag
Gallowglass Promotes Simon Edwards To Regional Manager of the Midlands and South West
His first contact with the company was when Gallowglass sponsored Birmingham University's Rugby team, and from there, a partnership grew. Edwards originally joined the company as a crewman in 2004, coming straight from university.
After five years working within the Gallowglass team, he'd reached the position of Elite Crew, when he took a break to become a primary school teacher, before returning to Gallowglass in 2016. Not long afterwards Edwards was promoted to the position of Regional Senior Crew Chief, and in 2017, he has further progressed in his career to be the new Midlands and South West Regional Manager.
In his new role, Edwards will be based in South Birmingham and will manage Gallowglass crewing activity for the Midlands and South West regions.
Gallowglass Managing Director Jonathan Sigsworth said: "Simon is taking on responsibility for two regions, but since re-joining us last year, he has proved himself to be enormously capable and more than able to take the reins."
The standout jobs Simon Edwards has already worked on for Gallowglass includes: de-rigging the stage and set used by Prince Charles at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre at Stratford-upon-
Simon starts his new responsibilities with involvement in the Cycling Tour of Britain 2017, starting in Edinburgh on September 3 and ending in Cardiff on September 10.
