Update Your Fashion Kitty With Autumn Jewellery Trends 2017

Seasons are beautiful and so are their transitions. Days make months, months weave into years and each season brings with it a personal flavour. With the transition, the trends, tendencies and styles evolve. This change brings a lot of freshness in terms of fashion and jewellery. While each of us is quite updated on the latest fashion, we tend to miss out on the seasonal trends. Some seasons bring with them a peculiar sassy statement and at other times we are bombarded with bizarre fashion sense like ear-chains, arm cuffs and oversized single earrings. The latest jewellery trends of 2017 are more of chic and silent fillers. All set to take over the spectrum, the Autumntrends bring with them a combination of modesty and flamboyance. Let's have a look what the Fall has in it this year.

1. Wrist charms are one of the best ways to magnify your personality. The easy part about theseis that they can be easily customised to suit your style and mood. Getting into the weekend party grove? Wear the musical note charm or the stilettos charm. Painting on your mind? Pick this colour palette charm. This accessory is sure to sweep you off your feet with its cute and delicate facade.

2. Cufflinks have ruled the men's wardrobe for centuries and quite honestly, they never went out of style. However, the latest jewellery trend demands them to get a facelift in terms of customisation and adorning them with diamonds and other gems. These accessory cracks open the fib belief that men have a limited choice in terms of fashion. The highlight of these cufflinks is they can highjack the red carpet and board meetings alike.

3. Subtle and on-point, multi stringed necklaces have a different vibrancy. This autumn jewellery trend merges flawlessly with the season as this piece settles on a sweatshirt as well as a simple kurti. These multi stringed necklaces always had a special place in the hearts of the trendsetters. The neck piece can be tweaked and one can add multiple strands to give a bunch-like finish. Autumn 2017 makes sure that this trinket sprawls its mystic aura.

4. Made in multiple forms of rich gold like white, rose and yellow, earrings are a classic accessory, which has the potential to give that edge to your look. It is only obvious that these found their way in our list of jewellery trends 2017. The single stud screams luxury and attitude and the best one is embedded with a cluster of diamonds.