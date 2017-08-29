News By Tag
Update Your Fashion Kitty With Autumn Jewellery Trends 2017
1. Charmers All They Way
Wrist charms are one of the best ways to magnify your personality. The easy part about these charms is that they can be easily customised to suit your style and mood. Getting into the weekend party grove? Wear the musical note charm or the stilettos charm. Painting on your mind? Pick this colour palette charm. This accessory is sure to sweep you off your feet with its cute and delicate facade.
2. Work Cufflinks, Anyone?
Cufflinks have ruled the men's wardrobe for centuries and quite honestly, they never went out of style. However, the latest jewellery trend demands them to get a facelift in terms of customisation and adorning them with diamonds and other gems. These accessory cracks open the fib belief that men have a limited choice in terms of fashion. The highlight of these cufflinks is they can highjack the red carpet and board meetings alike. Direttore, Musicista and cutwork design cufflinks are the ones you should not miss. Cufflinks are available with a customising option at online jewellery stores. Buy cufflinks for men online at Rockrush.
3. Multi Stringed Necklace
Subtle and on-point, multi stringed necklaces have a different vibrancy. This autumn jewellery trend merges flawlessly with the season as this piece settles on a sweatshirt as well as a simple kurti. These multi stringed necklaces always had a special place in the hearts of the trendsetters. The neck piece can be tweaked and one can add multiple pendants to give a bunch-like finish. Autumn 2017 makes sure that this trinket sprawls its mystic aura.
4. Men's Studs
Made in multiple forms of rich gold like white, rose and yellow, men's studs are a classic accessory, which has the potential to give that edge to your look. It is only obvious that these studs found their way in our list of jewellery trends 2017. The single stud screams luxury and attitude and the best one is embedded with a cluster of diamonds. Suit up and make this embellishment an innate slice of fashion. Browse ear studs for men online at Rockrush.
