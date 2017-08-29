 
News By Tag
* Cufflinks For Men
* Mens Studs
* Necklace
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
August 2017
313029

Update Your Fashion Kitty With Autumn Jewellery Trends 2017

 
 
Multi Stringed Necklace
Multi Stringed Necklace
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cufflinks For Men
* Mens Studs
* Necklace

Industry:
* Jewelry

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

MUMBAI, India - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Seasons are beautiful and so are their transitions. Days make months, months weave into years and each season brings with it a personal flavour. With the transition, the trends, tendencies and styles evolve. This change brings a lot of freshness in terms of fashion and jewellery. While each of us is quite updated on the latest fashion, we tend to miss out on the seasonal trends. Some seasons bring with them a peculiar sassy statement and at other times we are bombarded with bizarre fashion sense like ear-chains, arm cuffs and oversized single earrings. The latest jewellery trends of 2017 are more of chic and silent fillers. All set to take over the spectrum, the Autumn jewellery trends bring with them a combination of modesty and flamboyance. Let's have a look what the Fall has in it this year.

1. Charmers All They Way

Wrist charms are one of the best ways to magnify your personality. The easy part about these charms is that they can be easily customised to suit your style and mood. Getting into the weekend party grove? Wear the musical note charm or the stilettos charm. Painting on your mind? Pick this colour palette charm. This accessory is sure to sweep you off your feet with its cute and delicate facade.

2. Work Cufflinks, Anyone?

Cufflinks have ruled the men's wardrobe for centuries and quite honestly, they never went out of style. However, the latest jewellery trend demands them to get a facelift in terms of customisation and adorning them with diamonds and other gems. These accessory cracks open the fib belief that men have a limited choice in terms of fashion. The highlight of these cufflinks is they can highjack the red carpet and board meetings alike. Direttore, Musicista and cutwork design cufflinks are the ones you should not miss. Cufflinks are available with a customising option at online jewellery stores. Buy cufflinks for men online at Rockrush.

3. Multi Stringed Necklace

Subtle and on-point, multi stringed necklaces have a different vibrancy. This autumn jewellery trend merges flawlessly with the season as this piece settles on a sweatshirt as well as a simple kurti. These multi stringed necklaces always had a special place in the hearts of the trendsetters. The neck piece can be tweaked and one can add multiple pendants to give a bunch-like finish. Autumn 2017 makes sure that this trinket sprawls its mystic aura.

4. Men's Studs

Made in multiple forms of rich gold like white, rose and yellow, men's studs are a classic accessory, which has the potential to give that edge to your look. It is only obvious that these studs found their way in our list of jewellery trends 2017. The single stud screams luxury and attitude and the best one is embedded with a cluster of diamonds. Suit up and make this embellishment an innate slice of fashion. Browse ear studs for men online at Rockrush.

Please visit - https://www.rockrush.com/

Contact
Rockrush
02249429999
***@rockrush.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rockrush.com Email Verified
Tags:Cufflinks For Men, Mens Studs, Necklace
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rockrush Online Private Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share