Kastri/ Creta Maris beach: A Sustainable Beach of the Mediterranean

Beach cleaning on the occasion of Costa Nostrum - Sustainable Beaches Flag award ceremony

Creta Maris Beach Resort

Mrs Faye Papaioannou

Mrs Faye Papaioannou

-- On Friday, September 1proceeded toon the occasion of the certification of the Kastri / Creta Maris beach as aby Costa Nostrum - Sustainable Beaches program.The cleaning of the coast began from the Church of Agia Paraskevi and ended up on the beach of the resort, with a remarkable voluntary participation of guests and employees -the environmental group of the resort «Creta Maris Green Team».Continuing, the Flag-raising ceremony ofwas held, thus certifying the beach of Creta Maris as a Sustainable Mediterranean Beach. The criteria for acquiring Costa Nostrum - Sustainable Beaches certification are the protection of nature, the promotion of environmental awareness and the preservation and promotion of local culture and traditional products.The event was honored by the presence of Hersonissos' Deputy Mayor for Tourism, Mr. Themis Mountrakis, Hersonissos' Port Authority Chief, Mrs. Athanasia Perisinaki, Director of Hersonissos' Fire Department, Mr. Manolis Κoukakis and Commander of the Hersonissos Police Department, Mr. Yiorgos Makroyiannakis.The aforementioned actions were carried out in the context of the resort's Sustainable operation and with the aim to improve the quality of the tourism, protect the environment, increase the satisfaction of tourists, and promote the principles of sustainable tourism.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.The Certification Standard for Sustainable Management and Development of the Mediterranean Beaches - Costa Nostrum® is an original and innovative "tool" that can objectively guarantee the sustainable development of the Mediterranean beaches, primarily by defending the environment, greatly contributing to the financial development of the region around sustainable Costa Nostrum® beaches and, of course by ensuring social cohesion and prosperity of the citizens of the region.Please find pictures on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: