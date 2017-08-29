 
News By Tag
* Creta Maris
* Crete
* Hersonissos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Heraklion
  Heraklion
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
August 2017
313029

Kastri/ Creta Maris beach: A Sustainable Beach of the Mediterranean

Beach cleaning on the occasion of Costa Nostrum - Sustainable Beaches Flag award ceremony
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Creta Maris
Crete
Hersonissos

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Heraklion - Heraklion - Greece

Subject:
Events

HERAKLION, Greece - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- On Friday, September 1st, Creta Maris Beach Resort proceeded to voluntary cleaning of the coast, on the occasion of the certification of the Kastri / Creta Maris beach as a Sustainable Beach of the Mediterranean by Costa Nostrum - Sustainable Beaches program.

The cleaning of the coast began from the Church of Agia Paraskevi and ended up on the beach of the resort, with a remarkable voluntary participation of guests and employees -the environmental group of the resort «Creta Maris Green Team».

Continuing, the Flag-raising ceremony of Costa Nostrum - Sustainable Beaches flag was held, thus certifying the beach of Creta Maris as a Sustainable Mediterranean Beach. The criteria for acquiring Costa Nostrum - Sustainable Beaches certification are the protection of nature, the promotion of environmental awareness and the preservation and promotion of local culture and traditional products.

The event was honored by the presence of Hersonissos' Deputy Mayor for Tourism, Mr. Themis Mountrakis, Hersonissos' Port Authority Chief, Mrs. Athanasia Perisinaki, Director of Hersonissos' Fire Department, Mr. Manolis Κoukakis and Commander of the Hersonissos Police Department, Mr. Yiorgos Makroyiannakis.

The aforementioned actions were carried out in the context of the resort's Sustainable operation and with the aim to improve the quality of the tourism, protect the environment, increase the satisfaction of tourists, and promote the principles of sustainable tourism.

About Creta Maris Beach Resort:

Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.

About Costa Nostrum:

The Certification Standard for Sustainable Management and Development of the Mediterranean Beaches - Costa Nostrum® is an original and innovative "tool" that can objectively guarantee the sustainable development of the Mediterranean beaches, primarily by defending the environment, greatly contributing to the financial development of the region around sustainable Costa Nostrum® beaches and, of course by ensuring social cohesion and prosperity of the citizens of the region.

Please find pictures on high resolution on the below link:

https://we.tl/m0EDloiTUm

Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site:

http://www.maris.gr/media/image-library.aspx

Contact
Creta Maris Beach Resort
Mrs Faye Papaioannou
***@cretamaris.gr
End
Source:Creta Maris Beach Resort
Email:***@cretamaris.gr
Tags:Creta Maris, Crete, Hersonissos
Industry:Tourism
Location:Heraklion - Heraklion - Greece
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creta Maris PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share