Phenomenal Chemistry by The Real-Life 'Wolf of Wall Street'
Jordan Belfort launches new pheromone-based fragrances for men
Designed at a molecular level to enhance aura and personal magnetism, the aroma molecules in each of the pheromone-based fragrances respond differently and dynamically to each individual user to create unique characteristics when applied.
Both fragrances are the result of a two-year research and development project into pheromones and how they influence individuals and those around us.
Commentingonthenewfragrances,JordanBelfort,said:"
"By enhancing the body's chemical signals, the wearer can elevate feelings of excitement, anticipation and irresistibility.Bothfragrances can be worn alone to layered togethertoprovidePhenomenalChemistry for the wearer."
The Fragrances
Phenomenal Eau de Toilette 100ml RRP £60
With its compelling combination of citrus top notes, depth of oriental wood and warmth from a blend of cedarwood, musk, sweet vanilla and oakmoss base notes, Phemomenal is created to amplify the wearer's natural charisma.
Notes:
Top: Mandarin, Bergamot, Lemon, Orange, Ginger, Coriander, Pepper and Pimenta Leaves
Heart: Orris, Jasmine, Violet, Rose and Muguet
Base: Vetiver, Cedarwood, Amber and Musk
Chemistry Eau de Toilette 100ml RRP £60
A carnal blend of sweet citrus top notes, a dash of sharp pepper interspersed with a hint of wood leading to base notes of musk and leather with overtones of patchouli, Chemistry is designed to spark compatibility and enhance confidence and allure.
Notes:
Top: Bergamot, Orange and Apple Blossom
Heart: Juniper Berry, Pepper, Rosemary, Jasmine and Birch Leaves
Base: Black Leather, Cedarwood, Patchouli, Oakmoss, Musk and Vanilla
Phenomenal Chemistry – Limited Edition Luxury Box Set RRP £200
This limited edition luxury fragrance box set contains a 100ml Eau de Toilette Phenomenal Spray, a 100ml Eau de Toilette Chemistry Spray and a Jordan Belfort Rose Gold money clip.
The gift box itself is hand crafted in Sheffield, England by one of the world's leading bespoke packaging specialists. Decorated with cold pressed rose gold foil and featuring the distinctive Jordan Belfort New York crest, it's the perfect gift idea.
Jordan Belfort Fragrances are exclusively available online at www.jordanbelfortfragrance.com
