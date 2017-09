Phenomenal Chemistry by The Real-Life 'Wolf of Wall Street'

Jordan Belfort launches new pheromone-based fragrances for men

-- Jordan Belfort, the real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street' whose life story was immortalised by the blockbuster film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has launched his own range of fragrances for men and women – Phenomenal and Chemistry.Designed at a molecular level to enhance aura and personal magnetism, the aroma molecules in each of the pheromone-based fragrances respond differently and dynamically to each individual user to create unique characteristics when applied.Both fragrances are the result of a two-year research and development project into pheromones and how they influence individuals and those around us.Commentingonthenewfragrances,JordanBelfort,said:"Thesciencebehindthesenewfragrances issimple.Pheromonesincreaseyourattractiveness,influenceemotionsandliftyourmoodand that of others."By enhancing the body's chemical signals, the wearer can elevate feelings of excitement, anticipation and irresistibility.Bothfragrances can be worn alone to layered togethertoprovidePhenomenalChemistry for the wearer."With its compelling combination of citrus top notes, depth of oriental wood and warmth from a blend of cedarwood, musk, sweet vanilla and oakmoss base notes, Phemomenal is created to amplify the wearer's natural charisma.Top: Mandarin, Bergamot, Lemon, Orange, Ginger, Coriander, Pepper and Pimenta LeavesHeart: Orris, Jasmine, Violet, Rose and MuguetBase: Vetiver, Cedarwood, Amber and MuskA carnal blend of sweet citrus top notes, a dash of sharp pepper interspersed with a hint of wood leading to base notes of musk and leather with overtones of patchouli, Chemistry is designed to spark compatibility and enhance confidence and allure.Top: Bergamot, Orange and Apple BlossomHeart: Juniper Berry, Pepper, Rosemary, Jasmine and Birch LeavesBase: Black Leather, Cedarwood, Patchouli, Oakmoss, Musk and VanillaThis limited edition luxury fragrance box set contains a 100ml Eau de Toilette Phenomenal Spray, a 100ml Eau de Toilette Chemistry Spray and a Jordan Belfort Rose Gold money clip.The gift box itself is hand crafted in Sheffield, England by one of the world's leading bespoke packaging specialists. Decorated with cold pressed rose gold foil and featuring the distinctive Jordan Belfort New York crest, it's the perfect gift idea.Jordan Belfort Fragrances are exclusively available online at www.jordanbelfortfragrance.com Facebook: Jordan Belfort FragranceTwitter: @jbpheromonesInstagram: @jordanbelfortfragrance+44 (0)7973 777342