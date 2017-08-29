News By Tag
Fishpools Awarded Member of the Year 2017
Managing Director at Fishpools, Simon Fishpool added:
"It's great to be recognised for this award. As an independent retailer, we always try to offer more for both our customers and suppliers, so to know these efforts are making a difference is fantastic."
About Fishpools
Fishpools Limited is a successful family run retailer based in Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire/
About AIS
The buying group supports independent retailers ranging from single high street shops to flagship department stores and specialist retailers across the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands. It has close to 350 members with a combined retail turnover of over £2 billion out of around 1,300 stores. AIS also gives its members expert advice in areas such as training, personnel, marketing, procurement and information technology.
Pictured: Simon Fishpool, Fishpools Managing Director (R) and Peter Mallinson, AIS Merchandise Director.
https://www.fishpools.co.uk/
