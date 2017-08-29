Fishpools Awarded Member of the Year 2017

Fishpools - Member of the Year 2017

Contact

Saima Zulkernain

***@tugagency.com Saima Zulkernain

End

-- Fishpools of Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire have won 'Member of the Year' of Associated Independent Stores (AIS), the largest independent non-food buying group of its kind in the UK and Ireland. The 118 year old furniture retailer was chosen as the winner as voted for by AIS's suppliers. The awards are held annually and 2017 marks the first time Fishpools has claimed the top prize.Managing Director at Fishpools, Simon Fishpool added:"It's great to be recognised for this award. As an independent retailer, we always try to offer more for both our customers and suppliers, so to know these efforts are making a difference is fantastic."Fishpools Limited is a successful family run retailer based in Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire/North London. Established in 1899 and now being run by the fourth generation of Fishpools, we have an enviable reputation for being a first class company, as well as being the South East's largest quality furniture store. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional products from our superb selection, allowing our customers the opportunity to indulge in a little glam!The buying group supports independent retailers ranging from single high street shops to flagship department stores and specialist retailers across the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands. It has close to 350 members with a combined retail turnover of over £2 billion out of around 1,300 stores. AIS also gives its members expert advice in areas such as training, personnel, marketing, procurement and information technology.Pictured: Simon Fishpool, Fishpools Managing Director (R) and Peter Mallinson, AIS Merchandise Director.