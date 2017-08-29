News By Tag
TRIMIT and PA Group USA Announce Partnership
TRIMIT, a leading global provider of industry-specific software solutions, and PA Group USA, a Gold Certified Partner for Microsoft Dynamics ERP, have formed a partnership
In a world driven by competition, costs, technology and customer-centricity, companies recognize the need to optimize their business processes and the value of real time information about the entire business. TRIMIT meets these challenges by offering business software that seamlessly integrate ERP, webshops and portals in one single system. TRIMIT's software solutions optimize processes and workflows, and they handle variants, dimensions and product configuration from design to delivery.
"We are always looking for ways deliver business value for our customers. With TRIMIT, we believe we can provide companies the right software solution to optimize their potential and help employees become even more productive,"
He continued: "TRIMIT is a business software solution and by using a standardized approach to implementation projects, our consultants will be more efficient when scoping and implementing solutions, and we will be able to deliver significantly faster."
"We are very excited to partner with PA Group," said Troels Rasmussen, Head of Sales at TRIMIT. He continued, "PA Group have years of experience in both Microsoft business solutions and the fashion and apparel industry. In TRIMIT, we create a great industry-specific business solution. We believe that the combination of the two is the recipe for customer success. Commitment to customer success tops the list of what we look for as we continue to expand our worldwide partner network."
PA Group will work with companies to help them realize their full potential through implementation of TRIMIT's end-to-ends software solutions. This will help PA Group's customers get full transparency throughout their business processes, bring new products to market quicker, and drive growth.
"We look forward to start working with PA Group," said Troels Rasmussen. "Our organizations complement each other well, and we are confident that PA Group can use the TRIMIT software solution to expand the position in the fashion, apparel and home furnishing industries that they already have."
About PA Group
PA Group is a software consulting firm dedicated to helping companies grow stronger through the use of ERP, CRM, Retail, and Manufacturing Execution Systems. PA Group offers implementation, support, training, and business process optimization services built around the Microsoft Dynamics ERP and Microsoft Dynamics CRM platforms, with industry accelerators for the Apparel, Textile, Fashion, and Retail industries
Additional information about PA Group is available at http://pa-group.us/
About TRIMIT
For more than 25 years, TRIMIT has been a front-runner in delivering industry-specific business solutions. Today, more than 400 companies in the fashion, furniture and manufacturing industries use TRIMIT to optimize their business. A growing, worldwide network of partners ensures TRIMIT a global reach, and an active customer community plays a vital role in directing the solution towards the future.
Additional information about TRIMIT is available at https://www.trimit.com/
