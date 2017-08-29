News By Tag
Quality Unearthed To Attend The Glamping Show 2017
One of the annual exhibitors is glamping provider Quality Unearthed, who have been providing luxury glamping abodes and marketing services for land and structure owners since 2011. Their expertise and personal services have ensured that many tourists have enjoyed an array of beautiful UK locations by getting back to nature with a luxury glamping experience. Members of the team will be available throughout the day for the opportunity to chat with potential clients and owners to explore their holiday representative services further.
The Managing Director of Quality Unearthed, Tim Rees, is an official speaker this year, with a talk entitled "Forward to Nature – using technology to boost glamping site performance"
Tim will be accompanied by other members of the Quality Unearthed team such as Owners Team Manager, Nia Jenkins; Bookings Manager Linda Sullivan and Sales Representative, Michaela Zimanova.
The Glamping Show will take place between September 21st and 23rd 2017 at NAEC, Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire. Tickets to the event are free; however, you must register online before the day, visit www.theglampingshow.com for more information. For more information on Quality Unearthed's glamping abodes, visit the website (http://www.qualityunearthed.co.uk/
