The most luxurious restaurants

 
MALAGA, Spain - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Next we will mention some of the best restaurants that you can get in Malaga, from the coast to other beautiful places that will surely make you want to visit them. You can visit the following restaurants without any problem using private or public transportation.

Restaurante el Higuerón

This restaurant is located on the Mediterranean motorway in Fuengirola, surprising all its visitors with an excellent cuisine that makes fusion between the Andalusian and Asturian cuisine, and one of the best views of Malaga in a privileged environment that contrasts excellently with An elegant decoration that walks between the rustic and the modern.

La piscina Lounge

This place is completely in trend, partly because of its modern and minimalist design, and partly because of its panoramic view of the city of Málaga, as well as its completely daring menu that will undoubtedly enchant your palate.

For more information about what transport to use to get there, you can visit the following website:

https://www.marbesol.com/

