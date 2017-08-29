 
The best hotels you can find in Málaga

 
MALAGA, Spain - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Málaga is a great tourist destination, that we all know and for this reason it is important to get a good accommodation. Hotels depending on the prise, servies and amount of luxuries, but what the most fashionable are resort hotel because they offer everything a person needs, regardless of whether we are talking about a vacation couple who is looking for relaxation or an entire family is looking for the most fun. It is available within the Costa del Sol. Come and rent a car in Malaga.

One of the best hotels you can get in the area in the Vincii  Selección Aleysa hotel, with the best treatment and the best services within a luxurious environment and a sensational view from the rooms.

The Hotel Fuerte Marbella is clearly located as one of the best resorts that offer exactly what you are looking for an accommodation of this type in front of the sea, with a restaurant that serves the best mediterranean food and excellent attention provided by a great team that will make you want to return again and again. Do you know the advantages of car hire in malaga?

On the other hand many people appreciate the Don Carlos Leisure Resorts & Spa, where you will find a paradise if what you are looking for in your holidays in Málaga is precisely a place to completely relax and receive a dreamlike attention on a quiet spa day after going to the beach.

The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa is another hotel option to spend a few days away from all the beach scandal, preferring a quiet area in the mountains where you can be near a golf course, relax in the pool, taste the best food and stroll through its modern facilities.

More information here: https://www.marbesol.com/

