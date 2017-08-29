News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
An International Graduation in Delhi
Speaking at the ceremony on Thursday (31 August) during her first visit as Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Stiasny said:
'The University of London award will result in doors opening for you because your academic qualification is highly relevant and valued in a range of occupations and professions. For example, graduates from ISBF have enjoyed careers with some of the top firms in the world.'
She noted that University of London graduates from ISBF have gone on to join leading companies such as Morgan Stanley, UBS and Infosys in New York. Dr Stiasny noted that some graduates have moved into further education at Harvard University, and the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. The latest in this line of academic success stories to come out of ISBF is that of Priya Bansal.
Priya was specially selected for a scholarship to study a Masters at the London School of Economics (LSE), worth £26,448. This follows her outstanding achievement in her BSc Economics degree, which she passed with First Class Honours, and achieved a high aggregate score of 79.9%. [Photo right: Priya Bansal with Dr Mary Stiasny]
Speaking at the ceremony, ISBF's Director, Dr. Jitin Chadha, said,
'We are delighted and very proud of Priya's achievement, as well as those of our other graduating students. Many of them will be joining prestigious institutions such as LSE, UCL and Barcelona School of Economics for postgraduate study, and many others have secured offers to work with top global brands, such as HSBC New York, Moody's Analytics, EY, Citicorp and Willis Towers Watson.'
Dr Stiasny said:
'I am delighted to have shared in the success of ISBF and all its graduates. Priya Bansal is a really good example of ISBF's commitment to providing an excellent education that is recognised internationally. The University of London has been providing access to quality higher education across the world since 1858, and I am always pleased to see examples of the relevance of this agenda today, illustrated by people like Priya.'
Professor Paul Kelly, Professor of Political Theory and Pro-Director of Teaching and Learning at the LSE, was also a guest speaker at the ceremony.
Dr Stiasny will also be visiting Teaching Institutions in Mumbai during her five day visit.
For more details about ISBF visit http://www.isbf.edu.in/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse