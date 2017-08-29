News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Latin America and MEA likely to Surpass Europe in Pool Maintenance and Equipment Market by 2022
North America is likely to remain the largest market. Together, Latin America and the MEA region are likely to merge as the major largest revenue contributors in the global pool maintenance and equipment market at the end of the forecast period.
The analysts team at Arizton says that the global pool maintenance and equipment market is going to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. The market is likely to cross 17 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%, in terms of revenue during 2016−2022. The report includes the market size and growth forecast of the major geographies such as APAC, Europe, North America, and Row. The analysts also stated that North America will dominate the global pool maintenance and equipment market.
Pool Maintenance and Equipment Market in Europe
Europe held the second position in terms of number of swimming pools and contributed the highest average revenue per pool in 2016. The retail environment in the Western European countries is known to be characterized by heavy discounting. Also, the improving economy in many European countries has increased the disposable income in the region. This is likely to become a favorable factor for the pool maintenance and equipment market in this region. A high per capita disposable income is one of the major reasons behind the leading position of this region in the global pool equipment and maintenance market.
Pool Maintenance and Equipment Market in RoW
RoW, which constitutes Latin America and MEA, accounted for more than 18% of market share, both in terms of revenue and installed pool base, in 2016. Brazil was the largest revenue contributor in this region, apart from Argentina and Mexico. Brazil is expected to contribute the maximum of the revenue generated by 2022.
Improving economic conditions and growing the travel and tourism industry are the main drivers for the growth in this region. The region is likely to account for more than 28% of market share both in terms of revenue and installed pool base in 2022. RoW is likely to merge as the second largest revenue contributor to the global pool equipment and maintenance market at the end of the forecast period. The region is expected to surpass Europe by 2022 in terms of revenue and installed pool base. The main reason for this growth can be attributed to multiple factors, including a rapid increase in the construction of swimming pools in this region, favorable weather conditions, improved economy, and increased tourism activities.
View Report Details: https://www.arizton.com/
About Arizton
Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
Arizton has gained a paramount standpoint in the market research arena as it offers top of the line solutions to clients to assess market landscape and finalize foolproof business strategies. We are committed to provide inclusive market research reports and consulting services to clients from diversified industries including – Consumer Goods & Retail Technology, Automotive and Mobility, Smart Tech, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Industrial Machinery, Chemicals and Materials, IT and Media, Logistics, and Packaging.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts have exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact
Jessica
Arizton - Advisory & Intelligence
312-465-7864
enquiry@arizton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse