DBS IT Australia Weighs in on the Latest Software Development Changes
DBS IT Australia is a well-known software development company based in Perth, Western Australia. The company has recently weighed in on some of the latest changes within the software development industry.
"As we see software development continue to evolve, only the most innovative companies will be able to keep up with many of these changes. The latest technologies are changing how developers work, meaning businesses around the world can choose from the latest solutions to gain a competitive edge," a spokesperson for the company recently remarked.
According to DBS IT, many of these changes are happening from the ground up. Software developers are changing the way they design and develop software, due to improved technology. And this means better, more cost-effective solutions for clients.
"Before the creation of dynamic servers that were able to interact with databases, web servers could only produce static HTML. Every team would need one person to write the server code in either Java or PHP, one person who could program the database using SQL, and another person who was able to design the HTML templates. Then, JavaScript and Ajax were introduced, requiring the addition of yet another person to the team. These days, all this work is done in JavaScript. That means fewer hours spent developing, and a lowered costs for clients," the spokesperson said.
Another big change? DevOps tools. Developers used to install software on a single server. Now, they rent servers en masse. This requires hundreds or even thousands of machines.
The "DevOps" trend is about maintaining these servers. Developers can simply push new software to the cloud, and these DevOp tools ensure that all computers will run the same code. Basically, what we once needed to do by hand for just one machine can now be done automatically without human intervention.
DBS IT also mentioned that performance monitoring is another change impacting the industry. Years ago, it was easy for developers to track the power of their code. They simply printed out the time when their code began, and did the same when it ended. They could also use calculations to do this job for them.
Now, this no longer works. Many of the usual problems won't occur on one machine. And adding a profiler to code may not reveal the bottleneck. Instead, new tools will now track the network calls, along with the performance for each individual module.
Programmers and Software developers are also using new user interfaces. These days, televisions can be used to load different websites, and phones have "personal assistants" like Siri. One day, in the not-too-distant future, we can expect every room in our homes to have microphones waiting for us to give orders.
This is another example of how IT service / programming is changing from what was once a single machine, to a network of interconnected programs and tools that may not always work well together.
