CrackersIndia.com announces free home delivery for shoppers of Tamil Nadu and Bangalore
Akshayaa Crackers provides FREE door delivery for Tamil Nadu and Bangalore. All Fireworks available @365 Days.
Akshayaa Agencies is a highly popular wholesaler and manufacturer of Indian fireworks. This company has its base in Sivakasi. The fireworks manufacturer has several branches across several parts of Tamil Nadu, such as Chennai. The online fireworks selling portal, CrackersIndia.com specializes in offering authentic crackers as well as fireworks directly from Sivakasi, which is also known as the town of crackers. This store has a huge stock of crackers and fireworks of various types and in varied prices to cater to the needs of buyers across the globe. They are pioneers in manufacturing premium grade crackers, as they perform several tests to make it safe for bursting. This website also serves the customers who wish to send crackers online to their friends and relatives living in areas like Bangalore, Salem, Coimbatore, Chennai and Hyderabad. The specialty of this online cracker site is that they charge very low shipping charges for delivering the orders in other regions. To check their range of cracker and firework products, one can click on the link at http://www.crackersindia.com/
While shopping for crackers online at CrackersIndia.com, the customers will be delighted to know that they can avail their free home delivery service to send crackers free of cost across the regions like Bangalore and Tamil Nadu when they shop crackers worth Rs. 4000 or higher. This latest service offered by this online portal helps the buyers get the crackers delivered right at their doorsteps at the right time and date. One can also download Crackers Price List 2017 to know the price range of the crackers to place their orders for crackers much easily. They just have to click on the link at http://www.crackersindia.com/
When checking out the website of CrackersIndia.com, the online shoppers will be able to find that they offer Combo Pack Crackers Online to save more money while shopping for crackers. They can check the link athttp://www.crackersindia.com/
About CrackersIndia.com:
CrackersIndia.com is a renowned online shopping site that belongs to Akshayaa Agencies located in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, the pioneer manufacturer and wholesaler of fine quality fireworks. They have announced free home delivery service for cracker orders worth Rs. 4000 or above in Tamil Nadu and Bangalore.
Contact Details
Akshayaa Crackers
Address: 2181, Nehru Road, Sivakasi - 626123.
Customer Care No: 09962122309
Email: akshayaacracker@
Contact
Senthil Kumar
***@crackersindia.com
