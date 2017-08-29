News By Tag
Ajanta Pharma Announces US FDA Approval for Entacapone Tablets
Entacapone Tablets is part of an ever growing portfolio of products that Ajanta has developed for the US market. In total, Ajanta has 35 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of which it has final approvals for 20 ANDAs; tentative approvals for 2 ANDA; and 13 ANDAs are under review with US FDA.
About Ajanta Pharma
Ajanta Pharma Limited is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company with global headquarters in Mumbai, India. Over 6,500 employees are engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages across 30+ countries.
For the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, Ajanta's consolidated revenue stood at Rs. 2,002 cr. (USD 305 million) and net profit stood at Rs. 507 cr. (USD 77 million). For the last 5 years, Ajanta Pharma has posted healthy performance with its consolidated revenue growing at 21% CAGR and net profit at 46% CAGR.
For more information on Ajanta Pharma Ltd., please visit www.ajantapharma.com and for Ajanta Pharma USA Inc., please visit www.ajantapharmausa.com
