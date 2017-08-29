News By Tag
Agriya shifts focus next on upgrading its Taxi Booking Software and Elearning script
The latest version of Taxi Pickr and Teachr have undergone minor yet noticeable changes. Our main focus was to make it more user-friendly. To achieve that we revamped the cardinal elements such as color patterns and texture which needed some work in the earlier versions. We leveraged our efforts to calibrate the user interface making it accessible to a wide range of devices. To enable accurate navigation in Taxi Pickr, map integration and tracking have been optimized to give better clarity.
In the previous versions of Taxi Pickr book ride option was only available through the application, however, this has been changed and now the option to book rides is available on the website as well. One of the unique aspects which we have introduced in this version is an inbuilt mechanism which generates accurate fare estimation.
Over the years Agriya has designed and created around seven e-learning scripts, despite the availability of diverse options we have decided to integrate all the features to offer a single centered solution, Our expertise in developing e-learning scripts have encouraged us to pursue this unique concept. Teachr which was basically intended to be an Udemy clone script is currently modified and unified with features and themes from other scripts which have been integrated to perfection. To facilitate new learning methodologies we have incorporated new plug-ins and features which have been designed to bring the best from the learner.
This updated version of Taxi Pickr and Teachr are bound to boost your potential in the current market as most of the features we have added was done after careful research. We believe these modified versions of Taxi Pickr and Teachr can help you sustain for a considerable amount of time in this niche segment.
To know more about our upcoming updates, contact us https://www.agriya.com/
