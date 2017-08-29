News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Indian Art Ideas Declares the Start of an Online Art Exhibition Called 'The Magic of Monochrome'
Indian Art Ideas, one of the most reputed online art galleries of the country, announces the beginning of an Online Art Exhibition Called 'The Magic of Monochrome'
Undeniably, monochrome is eternal and can never go out of style. It was, it is and it will always be the epitome of class and chicness. The love affair of black and white can create a distinct character on the canvas which is a visual delight for the spectators. Some people consider it boring, but the people who know the extensive personality of these two colours realise its worth. The hues of these two colours can breathe in life to a dull and otherwise uninteresting place. Mostly used to create a mysterious feeling, the epic monochrome holds the potential to magically heighten the aura of your space.
"Black and white are those two colours whose importance can't be negated. These are two extremes of the colour palette and when they come together, magic is born. Monochrome exhibits enigma and has a discrete personality of its own. The artworks created in this theme are bound to catch the fancy of viewers due to the element of hidden mystery. In my personal opinion, a monochromatic subject represents panache and elegance which can't be matched by the hues of gaudy colours," said Shilpi Agarwal, Founder of Indian Art Ideas.
The monthly exhibition displays the beauty of 99 captivating artworks. Some of the famed paintings which are a part of this exhibition are Ardh Bhaag, Dream of Life and Dominative. The exhibition will be live on the website from September 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017. For more details, please visit- https://www.indianartideas.in/
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork.
Contact
Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse