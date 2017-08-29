News By Tag
A Simple Guide to the norton Antivirus and The way to seek the help for its issue
Now just in case you want to get this antivirus in your device then you have to simply call on the Norton antivirus customer service to know the steps written below:-
· You have to first of all go for purchasing the antivirus by this Symantec corporation that is the package of the Norton antivirus.
· And once you are done with this then you simply need to start your Norton product.
· Followed by going to the main window of the product.
· After that you have to go to the help option as there you have to tap on it.
· Then you need to go to the mail window help centre under the option of the account information.
· Once you are done with this step then you have to simply type the product key followed by tapping on the next button.
· After that a number of onscreen instructions you just need to go on following those onscreen instructions.
· Most of the instruction would be to go to the next page, after that you have to review the subscription details.
· And then you have to simply click on the done button, once you click on it you have finished the process of the installation of the Norton antivirus in your system.
So this is the simple process of doing so and just in case you feel that you are not able to follow these steps the you are free to seek the required guidance from the experts. And that is done by giving a call to the Norton antivirus customer support number.
Now this is the antivirus package that is excellent in its performance but even after this thing, occasionally this also gets in to some kind of issues such as the performance of the antivirus get degraded or it is not scanning properly. Scanning for the antivirus is the main task of the antivirus and if your antivirus is not doing that thing properly then having that antivirus is of no use.
So in order to deal with such issues you have to look for few things that you already does not have any other antivirus installed in your device because that will not allow this antivirus to work. If you have already installed antivirus then you have to first of all uninstall it followed by installing this software.
If even after checking for this thing, your antivirus is not working properly then you have to check that you are using the latest version of the antivirus as well as the operating system in your system. This will most probably solve your issue. And if this also does not help then there may be other third party softwares that may ne hindering the performance of this antivirus so just check for them followed by deleting that unwanted stuff from your system.
These are the simple things that you can do to tackle the issue of your system but you are not a professional and hence these may not be the right steps and hence you have to reach the team of the techies from the company and that is done by calling on the Norton Antivirus Technical Support Phone Number. This is the number that will allow you to directly contact the experts who have immense knowledge in the respective field.
for more support :http://www.etechys.com/
