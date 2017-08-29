News By Tag
Online Car Accessories Store Management System launched by CustomSoft
CustomSoft best Software company for customized software development recently launched Online Car Accessories Store Management System for its esteemed clients.
Features Highlights:
• Visitor Registration/
• User may check the car features and inventory parts.
• User may select and add products to shopping cart.
• Payment Gateway.
• Discounts and offers
• Review and feedback
• High resolution image upload
• Email and SMS alerts after purchase made
Ryan an owner of well known car shop in United Stated stated his satisfaction towards the high performance of the Software developed by CustomSoft. He is also happy that his revenue was increased.
Client Satisfaction and best quality software is the key factor of CustomSoft.
Dedicated team and honesty towards job is highly appreciated by CustomSoft Management.
CustomSoft a leading Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more log on to www.custom-soft.com
