Text My Main Number Shared Why Landline Texting Is Important for SMBs
Landline texting is a new advanced yet costs effective mode of communication. It text enables a landline number or a toll-free number to send and receive text messages.
According to shared details, texting is a preferred mode of communication these days because it lets people communicate without giving 100% attention span. This works amazingly in the era where people are struggling to have enough time. Landline texting is a professional manner of utilizing texting for a business. It text enables a landline number or a toll-free number to send and receive text messages (SMS) and picture messages (MMS) to/from a landline or toll-free number. This landline texting bestows following benefits:
- Have a single contact number for different modes of communication
- Keep private and professional messages separate
- Answer messages even when you are not around the office landline phone
- Create a more professional business image in the eyes of customers
- Leverage Brand benefits by using a unique mode of communication
- And more
The SMBs can get benefited with the landline texting without any big investment or changes in the current communication ecosystem. They can opt for a landline texting service from a service provider like Text My Main Number. They don't need to make any changes in the landline or telephone service provider. Within 24-48 hours the landline will be text enabled and ready to take benefit of landline texting. This is a monthly subscription based service which can be stopped at any moment, so the SMB will have complete freedom of use and continuity.
The spokesperson shared that the small business owners can start with the lowest package of landline texting service which starts at as low as 29 USD/Month. Also, the Text My Main Number has the provision of a custom package which can come in less than 29 USD/Month as well. The company thrives to support small business owners in all possible ways to use this amazing mode of communication:
"The small business owners usually face the budget issues and that's why they restrict themselves from adopting new things which can actually empower their business. Landline texting is one of likewise amazing tool they can integrate into their business which is not expensive either. We thrive to help small business owners and start-ups to leverage the benefits of landline texting in all possible ways. We have designed a model according to which we provide the interested SMBs with a complete product walkthrough and training which is followed by 30 days free trial of the enterprise package worth 195 USD. Also, we offer prompt support services to them during and after the free trial to ensure they utilize each feature and leverage plethora of benefits bestowed by landline texting.", shared spokesperson of the Text My Main Number.
For more details of the Landline Texting Service offered by Text My Main Number, visit http://textmymainnumber.com
Multilink Technologies, Inc.
***@textmymainnumber.com
