Etsy Woocommerce Multi-Channel App, enabling you to prepare for Long Festive season, launched

Get ready for this Festive season by connecting your Woocommerce store with Etsy.com – the world's largest marketplace for Handmade and Vintage Items.

--– In its aim to assist online sellers to maximize the sales of their respective woocommerce stores for the coming festive season, CedCommerce, on Friday, launched Etsy Muti-Channel listing app – Etsy Woocommerce Integration extension.The extension can be used by Woocommerce sellers to offer their products on Etsy.com – the biggest marketplace for handmade, vintage, craft supplies and unique factory tailored products. The 1.7 million sellers, 45 million item for sale, and 28.6 million active buyers make the largest marketplaces of its kind.Compatible with Woocommerce 3.8 and above, Etsy WooCommerce Integration involves integration of woocommerce store with the Etsy marketplace and involves automation of order, inventory, and fulfillment. Some features are:The extension validates the product information in accordance with Etsy standard and values.Single-Click upload functionality to facilitate bulk upload.Functionality to auto-accept orders at Woocommerce store.Profiles can be created and assigned to the products for automating the upload procedure.5.The orders can be easily acknowledged or canceled through centralized order management system.The extension can be downloaded from its product page on CedCommerce - ( https://cedcommerce.com/ woocommerce- extensions/etsy- wooco... ) and is available at $399.Established in 2010, Multi-channel listing constitutes the core-functionality of the CedCommerce. Currently, there are 2000+ sellers who have created 300,000+ orders and 10,000,000+ GMV sold. Also, CedCommerce is Channel Integration Partner of Walmart.com, Newegg.com, and Sears.com