Etsy Woocommerce Multi-Channel App, enabling you to prepare for Long Festive season, launched
Get ready for this Festive season by connecting your Woocommerce store with Etsy.com – the world's largest marketplace for Handmade and Vintage Items.
The extension can be used by Woocommerce sellers to offer their products on Etsy.com – the biggest marketplace for handmade, vintage, craft supplies and unique factory tailored products. The 1.7 million sellers, 45 million item for sale, and 28.6 million active buyers make the largest marketplaces of its kind.
Specification and features:
Compatible with Woocommerce 3.8 and above, Etsy WooCommerce Integration involves integration of woocommerce store with the Etsy marketplace and involves automation of order, inventory, and fulfillment. Some features are:
1. Product Data Validation:
The extension validates the product information in accordance with Etsy standard and values.
2. Product upload:
Single-Click upload functionality to facilitate bulk upload.
3. Auto Acknowledge Order:
Functionality to auto-accept orders at Woocommerce store.
4. Profile Product Upload:
Profiles can be created and assigned to the products for automating the upload procedure.
5. Centralized order management
The orders can be easily acknowledged or canceled through centralized order management system.
Availability and Pricing:
The extension can be downloaded from its product page on CedCommerce - (https://cedcommerce.com/
About CedCommerce:
Established in 2010, Multi-channel listing constitutes the core-functionality of the CedCommerce. Currently, there are 2000+ sellers who have created 300,000+ orders and 10,000,000+ GMV sold. Also, CedCommerce is Channel Integration Partner of Walmart.com, Newegg.com, and Sears.com
Contact
Company CedCommerce
Contact Name Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
