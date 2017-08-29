News By Tag
Gene Therapy Market, 2015-2025
Gene Therapy Market to be Worth over USD 10 billion by 2025, predicts Roots Analysis
Ishita Nanda, the principal analyst, said, "Due to the stringent FDA and EMA regulations, gene therapy has so far made its entry only in the Asian markets; it is yet to be made commercially available in the developed markets. However, with a robust pipeline of close to 500 molecules, the future looks highly promising. Active participation of the venture capital firms is significantly backing up the massive research being carried out for upcoming gene therapies."
Nanda further stated, "The current approach is likely to result in several commercial success stories in the foreseeable future. Our study covers various aspects, such as key players, marketed gene therapy products, products in clinical / pre-clinical research, likely future developments and upcoming opportunities for a variety of stakeholders. We have identified the development and sales potential based on target consumer segments, likely adoption rate and expected pricing."
Some of the key insights captured in the 279 page detailed report include:
• 20% of therapies are in late stage of clinical development;
• Interest from venture capital firms is growing; during January 2013 to April 2014, a total USD 600 million was raised by the US companies alone.
• The market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 48.9% over the coming decade, is likely to be worth USD 11 billion by 2025; specific therapies such as Prostavac, ProstAtak and TroVax are likely to achieve blockbuster status.
Who will benefit from this report?
This research is targeted towards pharma companies and research groups working in the field of gene therapy. In particular, you will benefit if you are an:
• Investor
• Contract manufacturer
• R&D Manager
• Business Intelligence / Scientific Analyst
• Licensing / Portfolio Manager
• Strategy Manager
