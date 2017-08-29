News By Tag
Writers Resource Center Plans Publishing Seminar
Get advice on how to get your book published at this seminar led by two authors - Janie P. Bess and Vicki Ward - who are also publishers.
"It's going to be a very informative meeting," says Bess, the group's founder. "We'll have more personal stories about our own 'adventures in publishing' and offer advice and encouragement to other writers who are determined to become published authors."
The seminar is part of WRC's ongoing Developing Authors Series – a set of lessons that cover everything an aspiring writer needs to know about the craft of writing fiction or non-fiction books. Attendees are asked to bring their own writing materials or electronic devices. Those arriving early are guaranteed best seating.
For more information on this workshop and other WRC activities or how to become a member, please visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com.
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, independent publisher, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
