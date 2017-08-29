 
News By Tag
* Get Your Book Published
* How To Write Fiction
* Writers Resource Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fairfield
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
August 2017
313029


Writers Resource Center Plans Publishing Seminar

Get advice on how to get your book published at this seminar led by two authors - Janie P. Bess and Vicki Ward - who are also publishers.
 
 
Writers Resource Center
Writers Resource Center
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Get Your Book Published
* How To Write Fiction
* Writers Resource Center

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Fairfield - California - US

Subject:
* Events

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Authors at the Writers Resource Center (WRC) will hold another publishing seminar this weekend.  The session will feature presentations by authors Janie P. Bess and Vicki Ward, both of whom are also publishers.  It will also include writing exercises, discussion and critique of assignments given to last month's participants. The event will take place on Saturday, September 9th, from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 112.  Everyone attending must RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com. Members must bring their membership card or certificate. Admission is free for members; others pay a small fee. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

"It's going to be a very informative meeting," says Bess, the group's founder. "We'll have more personal stories about our own 'adventures in publishing' and offer advice and encouragement to other writers who are determined to become published authors."

The seminar is part of WRC's ongoing Developing Authors Series – a set of lessons that cover everything an aspiring writer needs to know about the craft of writing fiction or non-fiction books. Attendees are asked to bring their own writing materials or electronic devices. Those arriving early are guaranteed best seating.

For more information on this workshop and other WRC activities or how to become a member, please visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com.

About the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, independent publisher, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.

#

Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tlwpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Get Your Book Published, How To Write Fiction, Writers Resource Center
Industry:Books
Location:Fairfield - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TLW Public Relations News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Sep 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share