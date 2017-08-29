 
Industry News





Dubai Open Day - UK University Distance Learning Programmes

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates Open Days in Dubai, UAE with free CV review and personal consultation on undergraduate and postgraduate education options from the UK.
 
DUBAI, UAE - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates Open Days in Dubai, UAE with free CV review and personal consultation on undergraduate and postgraduate education options from the UK.

Events Details

Who:

Working professionals looking to complete their education or enhance their qualifications.

What:

Open Day (prior registration required)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Date: 9th September 2017

Where: Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates (MOE) – Valet Parking available

When: 10 am to 3 pm

Join us to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your education needs, be it a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and Doctorate programme.

The wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.

For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.

To register for the event,

Visit the event page (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/open-day-uk-univers...)

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form) by requesting a call back.
Our partners:

University of Leicester

University of Northampton

University of Nottingham

University of Dundee

Edinburgh Napier University

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Contact
Stafford Global
info@staffordglobal.org
Source:
Email:***@staffordglobal.org Email Verified
