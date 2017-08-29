News By Tag
Dubai Open Day - UK University Distance Learning Programmes
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates Open Days in Dubai, UAE with free CV review and personal consultation on undergraduate and postgraduate education options from the UK.
Events Details
Who:
Working professionals looking to complete their education or enhance their qualifications.
What:
Open Day (prior registration required)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Date: 9th September 2017
Where: Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates (MOE) – Valet Parking available
When: 10 am to 3 pm
Join us to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your education needs, be it a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and Doctorate programme.
The wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.
For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.
To register for the event,
Visit the event page (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
Our partners:
University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Contact
Stafford Global
info@staffordglobal.org
