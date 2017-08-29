News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Genus Jewels Announced Labour Day Sale From September 4 To 10
Labour Day Sale at Genus Jewels from Sept. 4 to 10: Avail Huge Discounts!
Genus Jewels has always been a budget-friendly store. The Canadian store offers a wide variety of ornaments, accessories and collectibles specially designed for middle-class working women who need multiple sets of jewelry for their workplace but cannot always afford to pay. The 'quality, design & price' of the Genus Jewels items is second to none. You would get to see a wonderful combination of the latest fashion and high-end functionality in each of their ornaments and accessories. Items are available in huge varieties, so you can easily get your favorite ones. They all look fantastic and pricey, but to your surprise the real price is not that big. This makes sure you can have a few of those and stay on top of your game all the time. The Labour Day Discount offer ends on 10th of Sept., so visit their website now.
Genus Jewels is a Canadian departmental store that offers a range of trendy jewelry and collectibles specifically for middle class working women, who generally prefer budget-friendly options when buying jewelry. The store provides great discounts most of the year so their customers get exciting deals all the time. All products are 100% genuine and FREE Shipping is available across Ontario.
For more details and/or bookings, you may visit their online store at https://www.genusjewels.com/
Business-Residential Address:
Genusjewels.com
11 Gateshead Ave, Kanata, Ontario, Canada K2K3A9
76089 Morgan's Grant PO, Kanata, Ontario Canada K2W0C0
Tel: 6132710116
Contact
Genus Jewels
6132710116
admin@genusjewels.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse