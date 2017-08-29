 
Genus Jewels Announced Labour Day Sale From September 4 To 10

Labour Day Sale at Genus Jewels from Sept. 4 to 10: Avail Huge Discounts!
 
 
KANATA, Ontario - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "Genus Jewels", the #1 online jewelry store offering affordable jewelry and collectibles primarily for middle-class working women, has announced Labour Day Sale from Sept. 4 to 10 by means of which customers can avail amazing discounts at their store. Special discounts are available only for a week on majority of the items, so make the most of this Labour Day. If you have been waiting for a long time with the hope of a good time to buy some classy ornaments for yourself at exciting prices, this Labour Day is the perfect time for you. Put an end to your wait and go buy your favorite jewelry at amazing discounts before offer ends.

Genus Jewels has always been a budget-friendly store. The Canadian store offers a wide variety of ornaments, accessories and collectibles specially designed for middle-class working women who need multiple sets of jewelry for their workplace but cannot always afford to pay. The 'quality, design & price' of the Genus Jewels items is second to none. You would get to see a wonderful combination of the latest fashion and high-end functionality in each of their ornaments and accessories. Items are available in huge varieties, so you can easily get your favorite ones. They all look fantastic and pricey, but to your surprise the real price is not that big. This makes sure you can have a few of those and stay on top of your game all the time. The Labour Day Discount offer ends on 10th of Sept., so visit their website now.

Genus Jewels is a Canadian departmental store that offers a range of trendy jewelry and collectibles specifically for middle class working women, who generally prefer budget-friendly options when buying jewelry. The store provides great discounts most of the year so their customers get exciting deals all the time. All products are 100% genuine and FREE Shipping is available across Ontario.

For more details and/or bookings, you may visit their online store at https://www.genusjewels.com/

Business-Residential Address:
Genusjewels.com

11 Gateshead Ave, Kanata, Ontario, Canada K2K3A9

76089 Morgan's Grant PO, Kanata, Ontario Canada K2W0C0

Tel: 6132710116

Contact
Genus Jewels
6132710116
admin@genusjewels.com
Source:Genus Jewels
Email:***@genusjewels.com
Tags:Gemstone Jewelry, Earrings Store, Jewelry Stores Canada
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Kanata - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Deals
