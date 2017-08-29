 
News By Tag
* Condo Kitchen Renovation
* Toronto Kitchen Renovations
* Condo Renovation Contractor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
August 2017
313029

Kitchen Renovation in a Condo: Big Ideas for a Small Space

When you live in a condominium, space can become an issue. A limited living space doesn't mean you have to live with a cramped kitchen. A kitchen should be comfortable enough to make cooking fun. Here are a few big condo kitchen renovation ideas:
 
 
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca - Toronto's Trusted Kitchen Renovation Contractor
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca - Toronto's Trusted Kitchen Renovation Contractor
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Condo Kitchen Renovation
Toronto Kitchen Renovations
Condo Renovation Contractor

Industry:
Services

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- When you have to work around limited space, every type of renovation can take a backseat. But, you need a kitchen large enough to finish your daily cooking chores. It is not necessary to adjust in a small, uncomfortable kitchen just because you live in a condominium. You can spruce up the kitchen space that ensures your comfort while cooking and enables you to cook more often than before.

Renovating a Condo Kitchen: An Expert's Task

If you live in a condominium, you know that space is precious. You cannot waste it on unnecessary renovations. And, when it comes to kitchens, you need to create a remodeling plan that helps you to maximize the space. It is best to work with a reputed condo renovation contractor who has ample experience of dealing with limited space issues of a condo. He will give you time-tested ideas along with innovative concepts to make your condo kitchen the apple of your eye. But, before you begin scouting for a renovation expert, take inspiration from renovation ideas that are big enough to transform a small kitchen space:

Open Concept Kitchen never gets Old

There are different ideas about renovating a small kitchen. Do not worry if the original design had a small closet area for the kitchen. You can create an open kitchen and connect it with the living room. You can tear down the internal wall that separates the kitchen and the living room to create a seamless living experience. It will allow you to open up the space and provide an opportunity to have a dining area.

All Amenities packed into One

The problem with small condo kitchen can be lack of amenities. Does your kitchen lack a dishwasher? Is the stove small? Is the island inadequate to serve as a breakfast area? Sort out your needs before talking to the condo renovation contractor such as  such as https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca . He will change the layout to the more space-efficient U-shaped layout and ensure easy access to the fridge, stove and sink. Also, install shelves on kitchen walls for increased storage space.


Light it up!

When the cooking area is cramped, smarter use of lighting can make it comfortable. With proper use of natural and ambient lighting, you can create an illusion of space. Work with licensed electricians to light up the area along with the safety of your family. Think of task lighting over the stove and sink. You can consider installing pendant lighting over the island to give a classy look to the kitchen. Even under-cabinet lighting can make a small kitchen more practical.

Never ignore Colors

Just as lighting brightens up a space and sets the mood, choosing the right colors in the kitchen can work wonders for it. Select a color palette after thorough consideration. If white is going to be primary color for the kitchen, make sure that you use brighter shades as secondary and tertiary colors to balance the look. When painting the kitchen cabinets and backsplash, use light colors that reflect light. It will make the room appear larger than before.

Living in a condo doesn't mean ending up with a cramped kitchen. Hire a reputed condo renovation contractor and work on making your kitchen pretty and practical. Remember one big idea can make a small kitchen bigger and better than before.

Source: https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca/blog/

Contact
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca
***@thehomeimprovementgroup.ca
End
Source:TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca
Email:***@thehomeimprovementgroup.ca Email Verified
Tags:Condo Kitchen Renovation, Toronto Kitchen Renovations, Condo Renovation Contractor
Industry:Services
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Home Improvement Group of Greater Toronto Area PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share