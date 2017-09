Monday Salsa and Bachata Dance Class Atlanta

check out our Monday Salsa and Bachata dance classes in Atlanta. Fun classes hosted by Dancing4fun and Salsa Atlanta

-- Salsa ATL & Dancing4Fun presents...Monday Salsa & Bachata Latin dance Class Atlanta@ Dancing4fun Dance StudioNo Rhythm? No Partner? Got two left feet?No Problem! We got your back!Latin Dancing is definitely growing in the Gwinnett & MetroAtlanta area. Join us every Monday for our Salsa and BachataDance Classes.Be sure to invite all your friends & family to join in on the fun.Learning how to Latin dance in Atlanta is a great way to make newfriends, and also an awesome activity for you and your significant other!At the end of each series you will get a chance to showcasethe moves you have learned before moving on tothe next level!Come join in on the fun! Check out our schedule.If you want to just drop in on a class, we will have aseparate drop in class for beginners, and you cancheck out our intermediate level class beforejoining a series class from the beginning.For a more details description go to the link below:http://www.salsaatl.com/schedule.htmlCheck out the Schedule for Mondays:7:30 PM -- 8:20 PM-- Beginner Salsa Class (Drop-in)8:10 PM (3 classes)-- Salsa Beginner Level 1 (Series Class)-- Salsa Beginner (Drop in)-- Bachata Intermediate 19:10 PM (2 classes)-- Salsa Intermediate Level 1 (Series class)-- Bachata Beginner Level 1 (Series class)-- Bachata Beginner (Drop-in class)Where:Dancing4Fun Dance Studio6025 Peachtree ParkwayPeachtree Corners Ga 30092770.855.4396 text/callCosts:1 class = $20/person or 2 classes = $35/personpunch Cards:5 Classes = $70/person, 10 classes = $125/person-- These can also be used for classes offered on other days.Go to our website for all info. Also inquire aboutour VIP Member Club.Go to our website for all the details:http:// www.SalsaATL.com Like our Facebook pages:http:// www.Facebook.com/ SalsaATL http://www.Facebook.com/LatinDancingGwinnetthttp;//www.Facebook.com/Dancing4FunATLGive us a call if you have any other questions...We also offer private lessons and teach a variety ofother dances.We offer DJ Services, and if you have aspecial event, we can get the party started by teaching aclass before the party.If you have any questions...Sean-Christopher770.855.4396 call/text678.304.7D4F(343)