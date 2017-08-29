 
Monday Salsa and Bachata Dance Class Atlanta

check out our Monday Salsa and Bachata dance classes in Atlanta. Fun classes hosted by Dancing4fun and Salsa Atlanta
 
 
ATLANTA - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Salsa ATL & Dancing4Fun presents...
Monday Salsa & Bachata Latin dance Class Atlanta
@ Dancing4fun Dance Studio

No Rhythm? No Partner? Got two left feet?
No Problem! We got your back!

Latin Dancing is definitely growing in the Gwinnett & Metro
Atlanta area. Join us every Monday for our Salsa and Bachata
Dance Classes.
Be sure to invite all your friends & family to join in on the fun.
Learning how to Latin dance in Atlanta is a great way to make new
friends, and also an awesome activity for you and your significant other!

At the end of each series you will get a chance to showcase

the moves you have learned before moving on to

the next level!

Come join in on the fun! Check out our schedule.

If you want to just drop in on a class, we will have a

separate drop in class for beginners, and you can

check out our intermediate level class before

joining a series class from the beginning.

For a more details description go to the link below:

http://www.salsaatl.com/schedule.html

Check out the Schedule for Mondays:

7:30 PM -- 8:20 PM

-- Beginner Salsa Class (Drop-in)

8:10 PM (3 classes)

-- Salsa Beginner Level 1 (Series Class)

-- Salsa Beginner (Drop in)

-- Bachata Intermediate 1

9:10 PM (2 classes)

-- Salsa Intermediate Level 1 (Series class)

-- Bachata Beginner Level 1 (Series class)

-- Bachata Beginner (Drop-in class)

Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
6025 Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree Corners Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call

 Costs:
1 class = $20/person or 2 classes = $35/person

punch Cards:
5 Classes = $70/person, 10 classes = $125/person
  -- These can also be used for classes offered on other days.
     Go to our website for all info. Also inquire about
     our VIP Member Club.

 Go to our website for all the details:
   http://www.SalsaATL.com

Like our Facebook pages:
http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATL
http://www.Facebook.com/LatinDancingGwinnett
http;//www.Facebook.com/Dancing4FunATL

Give us a call if you have any other questions...

We also offer private lessons and teach a variety of

other dances.

We offer DJ Services, and if you have a

special event, we can get the party started by teaching a

class before the party.

 If you have any questions...

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 call/text
678.304.7D4F(343)

