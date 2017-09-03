News By Tag
Brother & Fluke Networks Team Up to Deliver Cloud-Based Solution
Two top global brands unveil the world's first on-the-jobsite workflow solution for printing cable and ID labels from data generated in testing phase
Brother has licensed Fluke Networks' LinkWare™ Live API to create iLink&Label, the first mobile app and back end solution designed to dramatically streamline the network and cable labelling process.
Leveraging the Cloud for Advanced Cable Labelling & Testing
Built on Fluke Networks' LinkWare™ Live platform, the new solution leverages the latest developments in cabling certification testing technology and advanced mobile printing capabilities to deliver unprecedented speed, efficiency and accuracy to the cable ID and labelling process – a discipline which continues to grow in scope, complexity and urgency as data centres evolve. Electrical construction and engineering contractors can now meet multiple project needs for cable ID by inputting data only once.
"This solution was created by two great brands combining their technologies to make network wire, cable and component testing and labelling faster and easier than ever before", said Stefanie Dixon, Marketing Manager (SMB) at Brother International (Aust) Pty Ltd. "It's a real game-changer, especially for contractors engaged in standards-based labelling of large and complex datacom installations. Our Brother team is thrilled and excited to work with Fluke Networks to introduce the iLink&Label application to Australia."
Nicole Rynsaardt, Field Marketing Manager – Asia Pacific of Fluke Networks, adds: "LinkWare Live bridges the gap between the project manager's office where the data for testing cables and printing labels originates, and the jobsite where Fluke Networks Testers and Brother labelling tools are used by the installation crew. For network designers, integrators and contractors, the combination of Versiv, LinkWare Live, and the iLink&Label app automates multiple workflow processes and will help eliminate a major pain point in jobsite productivity. More importantly, it ensures labelling accuracy across the entire project."
A Snapshot of the New Solution in Action
Here is a snapshot of how it works:
• In the office, the systems designer uses CAD to plan the network infrastructure, and then uploads cable ID and component identifiers to LinkWare Live, Fluke Networks Cabling Certification tester and report management application
• Contractor downloads and installs free iLink&Label app
• On the jobsite, the contractor or technician downloads the identifiers from LinkWare Live through a smart phone into a Brother PT-E550WVP industrial labelling tool, which is used to create and print high-quality, standards-compliant laminated labels
• On the jobsite, the contractor or technician also downloads the same identifiers into the Fluke Networks Versiv™ Cabling Certification System, performs the tests, and uploads testing results for each identifier using LinkWare Live
Basically, this means that the cable identifiers and test results for each project can be stored in one place and can be retrieved and used as many times as needed.
Michael Morales, Product & Business Planning Manager at Brother International (Aust) Pty Ltd, notes: "Brother created an app for our PT-E550WVP label printer that interacts seamlessly with the cloud ID data file, so installation workers can instantly access the relevant cable identifiers and create and print labels without the need for additional data entry. This not only ensures accuracy and consistency of the network labelling scheme as designed and built, but also provides the foundation for an effective cable management program going forward."
The Brother PT-E550WVP is a compact, full-featured industrial labelling tool featuring wireless connectivity for transferring data and printing directly from mobile devices. Designed by industry professionals for industry professionals, it can print wider labels (up to 24mm wide) ‒ including heat shrink tube ‒ and is ideal for labelling large, complex IT network projects. The ruggedly-built PT-E550WVP combines powerful technology with advanced features and intuitive operation that make the labelling job faster, simpler and more efficient for the installation crew, without the need to read a manual or undergo extensive training.
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Brother PT-E550WVP
RRP: $329.00
Visit here (https://www.brother.com.au/
• Exceptionally fast print speeds up to 30mm per second
• Prints on 3.5, 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24mm TZe tapes
• Compatible with Brother's Heat Shrink tube tape (5.8, 8.8, 11.7 & 17.7mm)384 symbols including common electrical/datacom symbols
• PC connectable with USB and Wireless (Wi-Fi) capability
• Dedicated functions to create the most common electrical/datacom labels
• Create professional, durable, laminated labels for cables, faceplates, consumer units and other electrical and datacom installations
• Targeted for electrical, data-telecom and tradesmen market
Fluke Networks' Versiv Cabling Certification System
Contact a Fluke Networks Authorised Distributor (http://www.flukenetworks.com/
• The Versiv™ family accelerates every step of the certification process
• Future-ready design supports copper certification, fiber loss, OTDR testing and hardware upgrades
• The revolutionary ProjX™ management system and Taptive™ user interface ensures jobs are done right the first time
• Analyse test results and create professional test reports using LinkWare management software
