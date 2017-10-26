 
5th Annual Progressive Community Job, Career & Resource Fair October 26 10 am -3pm

Progressive Baptist Church seeks to reduce unemployment and economic disparities in our communities. Their goal is to stimulate a sense of community, economic development, community empowerment for residents of the greater, Twin Cities.  
 
 
Progressive Job Fair 2017
Progressive Job Fair 2017
 
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- For the past four years, Progressive Baptist Church has had approximately 2,500 individuals walk through their doors seeking employment at the Progressive Job, Career and Resource Fair. In 2016, 54 companies attended. They also have helped those in need of job related resources. Progressive offers job seekers resume help, job readiness seminars, G.E.D. resources and meaningful connections with employers, with a number of felony friendly companies present each year.

On October 26, The Progressive Community Job, Career & Resource Fair will give participants a chance to:

• Connect face to face with Employers, recruiters and hiring managers seeking qualified candidates
• Participate in Onsite Interviews
• Participate in Job readiness session onsite

What: The 5th Annual

PROGRESSIVE COMMUNITY JOB, CAREER & RESOURCE FAIR

When: October 26, 2017

10am to 3pm

Where: Progressive Baptist Church
1505 Burns Ave
St. Paul, MN

Job Fair hotline 651.505.3496

Community Collaborators:

Progressive Baptist Church, Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, Ramsey County Commissioners, Twin Cities Rise!, The Hookup Network, The Imani James Group, NAACP, State of Minnesota and more!

JOB SEEKERS!!!

Dont forget!
Bring your Resume to enter the Job Fair!

DRESS FOR SUCCESS!

Want to Turn Up to prepare for the job fair?
Please plan to attend a special session designed just for you!
Get help with your Resume and/or
"Dressing for Success" tips
onsite!
October 26, 2017

===========================================

Here are some additional resources:

To get advice, training or help with your resume, please contact:

HIRED www.hired.org or

Twin Cities Rise! http://twincitiesrise.org/ or

Minnesota Workforce Center https://mn.gov/deed/

Please TELL your friends and family to register here today!

REGISTER and Job Fair Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/progressive-community-job-career-resource-fair-2017-job-seekers-registration-36598597390

Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveJobCareerFair/

Thank you!

We look forward to seeing you on October 26, 2017!

If you are an employer, please register on eventbrite!

Click the link or copy the URL below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/progressive-community-job-career-resource-fair-employer-registration-2017-tickets-36599157064

Contact the Progressive Community, Job, Career & Resource Fair Hotline with any additional questions: 651 505 3496

REGISTER TODAY! WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!!!

Have questions about PROGRESSIVE COMMUNITY JOB, CAREER & RESOURCE FAIR 2017 - JOB SEEKERS?  Contact Job Fair Hotline: (651) 505 3496 Progressive Baptist Church, Imani Life Center & Emmett Till Legacy Foundation

