5th Annual Progressive Community Job, Career & Resource Fair October 26 10 am -3pm
Progressive Baptist Church seeks to reduce unemployment and economic disparities in our communities. Their goal is to stimulate a sense of community, economic development, community empowerment for residents of the greater, Twin Cities.
On October 26, The Progressive Community Job, Career & Resource Fair will give participants a chance to:
• Connect face to face with Employers, recruiters and hiring managers seeking qualified candidates
• Participate in Onsite Interviews
• Participate in Job readiness session onsite
What: The 5th Annual
PROGRESSIVE COMMUNITY JOB, CAREER & RESOURCE FAIR
When: October 26, 2017
10am to 3pm
Where: Progressive Baptist Church
1505 Burns Ave
St. Paul, MN
Job Fair hotline 651.505.3496
Community Collaborators:
Progressive Baptist Church, Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, Ramsey County Commissioners, Twin Cities Rise!, The Hookup Network, The Imani James Group, NAACP, State of Minnesota and more!
JOB SEEKERS!!!
Dont forget!
Bring your Resume to enter the Job Fair!
DRESS FOR SUCCESS!
Want to Turn Up to prepare for the job fair?
Please plan to attend a special session designed just for you!
Get help with your Resume and/or
"Dressing for Success" tips
onsite!
October 26, 2017
===========================================
Here are some additional resources:
To get advice, training or help with your resume, please contact:
HIRED www.hired.org or
Twin Cities Rise! http://twincitiesrise.org/
Minnesota Workforce Center https://mn.gov/
Please TELL your friends and family to register here today!
REGISTER and Job Fair Information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/
Thank you!
We look forward to seeing you on October 26, 2017!
If you are an employer, please register on eventbrite!
Click the link or copy the URL below:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact the Progressive Community, Job, Career & Resource Fair Hotline with any additional questions: 651 505 3496
REGISTER TODAY! WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!!!
Have questions about PROGRESSIVE COMMUNITY JOB, CAREER & RESOURCE FAIR 2017 - JOB SEEKERS? Contact Job Fair Hotline: (651) 505 3496 Progressive Baptist Church, Imani Life Center & Emmett Till Legacy Foundation
Contact
Progressive Baptist Church
***@theimanijamesgroup.com
End
