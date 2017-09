5th Annual Progressive Community Job, Career & Resource Fair October 26 10 am -3pm

Progressive Baptist Church seeks to reduce unemployment and economic disparities in our communities. Their goal is to stimulate a sense of community, economic development, community empowerment for residents of the greater, Twin Cities.

-- For the past four years, Progressive Baptist Church has had approximately 2,500 individuals walk through their doors seeking employment at the Progressive Job, Career and Resource Fair. In 2016, 54 companies attended. They also have helped those in need of job related resources. Progressive offers job seekers resume help, job readiness seminars, G.E.D. resources and meaningful connections with employers, with a number of felony friendly companies present each year.On October 26, The Progressive Community Job, Career & Resource Fair will give participants a chance to:• Connect face to face with Employers, recruiters and hiring managers seeking qualified candidates• Participate in Onsite Interviews• Participate in Job readiness session onsiteWhat: The 5th AnnualPROGRESSIVE COMMUNITY JOB, CAREER & RESOURCE FAIRWhen: October 26, 201710am to 3pmWhere: Progressive Baptist Church1505 Burns AveSt. Paul, MNJob Fair hotline 651.505.3496Community Collaborators:Progressive Baptist Church, Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, Ramsey County Commissioners, Twin Cities Rise!, The Hookup Network, The Imani James Group, NAACP, State of Minnesota and more!JOB SEEKERS!!!Dont forget!Bring your Resume to enter the Job Fair!DRESS FOR SUCCESS!Want to Turn Up to prepare for the job fair?Please plan to attend a special session designed just for you!Get help with your Resume and/or"Dressing for Success" tipsonsite!October 26, 2017===========================================Here are some additional resources:To get advice, training or help with your resume, please contact:HIRED www.hired.org orTwin Cities Rise! http://twincitiesrise.org/ orMinnesota Workforce Center https://mn.gov/deed/Please TELL your friends and family to register here today!REGISTER and Job Fair Information:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/progressive-community-job-career-resource-fair-2017-job-seekers-registration-36598597390Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveJobCareerFair/Thank you!We look forward to seeing you on October 26, 2017!If you are an employer, please register on eventbrite!Contact the Progressive Community, Job, Career & Resource Fair Hotline with any additional questions: 651 505 3496REGISTER TODAY! WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!!!Have questions about PROGRESSIVE COMMUNITY JOB, CAREER & RESOURCE FAIR 2017 - JOB SEEKERS? Contact Job Fair Hotline: (651) 505 3496 Progressive Baptist Church, Imani Life Center & Emmett Till Legacy Foundation