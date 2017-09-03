 
Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) regulates Candian Law Chamber as Immigration Legal Agency

Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) regulates Candian Law Chamber as Immigration Legal Agency to process Immigration/visa applications.
 
CALGARY, Alberta - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) regulates Candian Law Chamber as Immigration Legal Agency to process Immigration/visa applications.

Only  lawyers who are members in good standing of a Canadian Law Society, or consultants who are members of the Canadian Society of Immigration Consultants, are authorized by CIC to act as your Canadian immigration representative.

The Law Chamber representatives:

• explain and give advice on your immigration or citizenship options
• help you choose the best immigration program for you
• fill out and submit your immigration or citizenship application
• communicate with the Government of Canada on your behalf
• represent you in an immigration or citizenship application or hearing
• advertise that they can give immigration or citizenship advice

Canada Government certified Law Chamber is your assurance of quality and are equipped with the latest information on immigration law, procedures and practices, and they go about their business according good standing in Canadian Bar Association. In a good standing, the Canadian Law Chamber are given with 5 seats per motnh in an express entry program.

Similar fashion, the law chamber are advised not to charge any extra money beyond the rate chart sheet.

Immigration laws, or gets an opportunity to update knowledge on regular and ongoing basis. What you get is from an unauthorized immigration representative is the information available on the Internet something that you are already may be aware of!

Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC)

Canada

Page Updated Last on: Sep 03, 2017
