September 2017





Black Radio Solidarity Announces Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort America Coming Together - Doing G

Black Radio Solidarity announces a relief effort to provide support and encouragement to the south Texas survivors of the recent devastating category 4 hurricane "Harvey."
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- After making landfall, "Harvey," a category 4 hurricane, cut a path of catastrophic destruction through southTexas; claiming the lives of 39 people and causing more than 30,000 people to seek temporary shelter.  The devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey crushed several cities and towns in Texas, especially Houston. Untold numbers have been displaced, with the damage and effects still being felt. To pool the collective strength and voice of Black Radio, the Black Radio Solidarity: Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort is being launched to provide assistance and encouragement to survivors, families and first responders.

According to Sheryl Underwood, host of Sheryl Underwood Radio and founder of Black Radio Solidarity, "The people of south Texas, and areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey, need our help NOW! They need basic requirements for survival - water, food and shelter. They also need a way to find out the status of loved ones. We want to use our vast network of radio stations, announcers and listeners to help connect resources to the people who are in need and get messages to loved ones." She adds, "In times of great trial and adversity, Americans come together to help each other, one neighbor at a time."

How Black Radio Announcers and Listeners Can Help:

• Use RADIO HOTLINES to let your family know you are okay!
• Make DONATIONS to Trusted Organization (Cash is flexible and requires no packaging or transport. Trusted organizations can make sure your money or  goes to help those in need.)
• Provide UPDATES from local, state & federal officials and services on-air
• MOBILIZE churches, faith institutions and non-profits. During your show, highlight the work community organizations are doing to help; use your social media and every tool available to issue a call to action
• Continue the push to UPLIFT throughout this entire hurricane season (Everyone needs to be encouraged, from survivors to first responders and families who lost loved ones)

The goal of the Black Radio Solidarity: Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort is to use the collective media voice of Black Radio to provide relief and encouragement during this time of need in South Texas and areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey. If you are a Black Radio Station and/or announcer and would like to join the "Black Radio Solidarity Movement," visit http://www.blackradiosolidarityday.com to sign up.

For more information call 1-855-Sheryl-1 or visit http://www.blackradiosolidarityday.com.
Source:sheryl underwood radio
Click to Share