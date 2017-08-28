News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Connections: A Lifetime Journey Through the World of Celebrity by Gordon Lore
If Ginger on Gilligan's Island had discovered Richard M. Nixon beneath a palm tree, the surprise would have been no more shocking than the contents revealed in author Gordon Lore's treasure chest of memories.
Coincidentally, he knew both Tina Louise and Nixon. For fifty years, he associated with an equally eclectic mix of fascinating people you would nowadays expect to find only in a time capsule, such as President Harry S. Truman, James Cagney, Robert Mitchum, Rita Hayworth, Claire Bloom, John F. and Robert F. Kennedy, then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, the Duke of Windsor, Anne Revere, Lesley Ann Warren, the Star Trek: The Next Generation main cast (Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner), Joe DiMaggio, and more.
Burl Ives, whose "A Holly, Jolly Christmas" still resonates annually through shopping mall loudspeakers, once sang to him; Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Frank Gehry discussed architecture with him; Harry Wu debated human rights with him; exorcist Dr. Antonia Rodriguez sermonized deliverance to him. From beautiful Chesapeake Bay shores to the halls of Washington and to a mineral water spa in Los Angeles, journey back through Gordon's enjoyable and spiritually rewarding career.
Illustrated. Bibliography. Index
Gordon Lore's other works include Mysteries of the Skies: UFOs in Perspective (1968), Strange Effects From UFOs (1969), The Earle Family of Newfoundland and the Birth of a Canadian Atlantic Province, and he is former Editor of The U.F.O. Investigator, The UFOR Newsletter, Public Utilities Fortnightly, The Rockwell News, the Corea Times, and Contemporary Dialysis & Nephrology, For Patients Only.
#####
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and ebooks on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.
For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.
Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)
Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.
BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/
Contact
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse