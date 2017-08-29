News By Tag
* Coralbay.tv
* Ceo
* Cloud
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
coralbay.tv announces appointment of Julian Hepworth as CEO
Julian Hepworth brings with him over 20 years of experience and success developing world class automation solutions for the broadcast industry. Having started his career with Logica and then Harris, he went on to co-found Pebble Beach Systems in 2000 with ex colleagues Peter Hajittofi and Ian Cockett. It was here that Julian was the lead architect for the highly successful Neptune and Marina automation products which are installed all over the world.
Commenting on the appointment, Rob Di Paolo – CTO, says, "I worked with Julian for over 11 years at Pebble Beach Systems. As a mentor and a friend, Julian helped to shape my career, so I am very exited about having this opportunity to work with him again. Julian's brings a combination of technical skills, business acumen, and industry contacts which will be key in helping to realise the vision of coralbay.tv."
Julian Hepworth explains, "Having worked with Rob and Gavin at Pebble Beach on traditional automation and video products, I'm genuinely excited to finally have the opportunity to create cloud based solutions with these guys from the ground up. The transformation of the web from its origins as a document repository to the generic pay as you go compute service we call the cloud, has rewritten the rule book on how software solutions are created, deployed and utilised. It's my belief that to truly leverage the full potential of the cloud in terms of cost efficiency, security, redundancy, elasticity and deployment, you need to start with a fresh piece of paper. That's what we are doing."
Meet Julian Hepworth and the rest of the coralbay.tv team at IBC 2017 on stand 9.LP28. Visit http://www.coralbay.tv.
About Coralbay.tv Ltd
Based in the United Kingdom, coralbay.tv offers realtime playout and content preparation solutions for both cloud and the facility. Their upcoming generation of products are specifically designed to work in cloud environments with an emphasis on security, elasticity, redundancy and deployment.
Contact
Gavin Smith
coralbay.tv
***@coralbay.tv
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse