 
News By Tag
* clearcreekamana @ Indee
* Iowa highschool football games
* 2017 Cy & Charleys
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Independence
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
321
August 2017
31302928


New Offensive Game Plan Results In 35-7 Win For Indee Over Clear Creek Amana In Independence, Iowa

 
 
www.cyandcharleys.com
www.cyandcharleys.com
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mustangs were running all up and down the field during Game 3 from the beginning and it didnt stop until the game was over...then the student body ran onto the field to celebrate big win # 1 on the 2017 season. All the video highlights can be seen on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel. Just go to Youtube dot com and type in Cy &Charley's and click on their custom produced channel by Andrew Chismar Productions.

The Independence Mustangs were up 12-0 going into the second half and when the third quarter started...look out...that scoreboard was like a game show board lighting up all the time. Indee had huge plays on offense and huge plays on defense. They had long pass plays and long runs that you would see most of the time on Sundays during the football season. They even had a half back pass that resulted in a touchdown for 47 yards through the air! The Indee band has a them this year that is no joke and is a wildcard...so be sure watch to see them in the video too.

For more info on this game and more check out the highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aClO2y8HsRw



Contact
Ron Hearn
319-334-2565
coachron@indytel.com
End
Source:Cy & Charley's
Email:***@indytel.com Email Verified
Tags:clearcreekamana @ Indee, Iowa highschool football games, 2017 Cy & Charleys
Industry:Automotive
Location:Independence - Iowa - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 03, 2017
Andrew Chismar Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share