New Offensive Game Plan Results In 35-7 Win For Indee Over Clear Creek Amana In Independence, Iowa
The Independence Mustangs were up 12-0 going into the second half and when the third quarter started...look out...that scoreboard was like a game show board lighting up all the time. Indee had huge plays on offense and huge plays on defense. They had long pass plays and long runs that you would see most of the time on Sundays during the football season. They even had a half back pass that resulted in a touchdown for 47 yards through the air! The Indee band has a them this year that is no joke and is a wildcard...so be sure watch to see them in the video too.
For more info on this game and more check out the highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Ron Hearn
319-334-2565
coachron@indytel.com
Sep 03, 2017