Teambrown Apparel Brings the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League to their Lineup

Teambrown Apparel is proud to welcome the All- American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) to their lineup of Apparel and Merchandise.
 
 
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Teambrown Apparel is proud to welcome the All- American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) to their lineup of Apparel and Merchandise.

Teambrown Apparel's line of Officially Licensed Apparel is available at www.teambrownapparel.com. The line features officially licensed products by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) in Kansas City, Missouri as well as apparel from Friends of Jaclyn Foundation (FOJ).

"It gives us a tremendous amount of pride to bring the AAGPBL to a new audience, and it will be an honor to see people of all ages wearing AAGPBL apparel," said Rob Brown, Co-Owner of Teambrown Apparel.

"We are very excited to have Teambrown Apparel become part of the AAGPBL family, and look forward to seeing the next generation of fans wearing our emblem" said Richard Chapman, President of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association.

Teambrown Apparel is available in sizes from Infant to Adult, as well as Men's and Women's styles, and is available for both Wholesale and Retail. For more information, visit Teambrown Apparel's website at www.teambrownapparel.com, and for wholesale information contact 888-657-8339. Teambrown Apparel is on social media at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/teambrwnapparel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teambrownapparel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teambrownapparel

ABOUT TEAMBROWN APPAREL

Teambrown Apparel is a new imprint of Love, Linda, LLC (www.lovelinda.com). Love, Linda has been in business for over 25 years specializing in infant and toddler apparel, selling both online and to over 250 retail stores throughout the country. Teambrown Apparel is focused on Officially Licensed Brands geared toward sports and entertainment with sizes ranging from Infant to Adult.

ABOUT THE ALL-AMERICAN GIRLS PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL LEAGUE PLAYERS ASSOCIATION

The AAGPBL Players Association, Inc. (www.aagpbl.org) is an active, nonprofit organization to promote social activities and opportunities for its members. Its purposes are to research, collect, document, and preserve the history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, and to disseminate educational information regarding the history of the League and its personnel. Players and other members provide interaction with schools, communities, sporting events, and historical organizations to promote sports participation. Players actively engage in sharing their experiences by speaking to various groups and assisting in clinics and seminars to promote women in sports. "We do not stop playing because we grow old, but we grow old because we stop playing."

CONTACT:

Rob Brown

Teambrown Apparel

5776 Lindero Canyon Road, #391D
Westlake Village CA 91362
Phone: (818) 970-9104
Email:  rob@teambrownapparel.com

*Visuals available upon request

