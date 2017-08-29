News By Tag
Teambrown Apparel Brings the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League to their Lineup
Teambrown Apparel is proud to welcome the All- American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) to their lineup of Apparel and Merchandise.
Teambrown Apparel's line of Officially Licensed Apparel is available at www.teambrownapparel.com. The line features officially licensed products by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) in Kansas City, Missouri as well as apparel from Friends of Jaclyn Foundation (FOJ).
"It gives us a tremendous amount of pride to bring the AAGPBL to a new audience, and it will be an honor to see people of all ages wearing AAGPBL apparel," said Rob Brown, Co-Owner of Teambrown Apparel.
"We are very excited to have Teambrown Apparel become part of the AAGPBL family, and look forward to seeing the next generation of fans wearing our emblem" said Richard Chapman, President of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association.
Teambrown Apparel is available in sizes from Infant to Adult, as well as Men's and Women's styles, and is available for both Wholesale and Retail. For more information, visit Teambrown Apparel's website at www.teambrownapparel.com, and for wholesale information contact 888-657-8339. Teambrown Apparel is on social media at:
ABOUT TEAMBROWN APPAREL
Teambrown Apparel is a new imprint of Love, Linda, LLC (www.lovelinda.com)
ABOUT THE ALL-AMERICAN GIRLS PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL LEAGUE PLAYERS ASSOCIATION
The AAGPBL Players Association, Inc. (www.aagpbl.org)
CONTACT:
Rob Brown
Teambrown Apparel
5776 Lindero Canyon Road, #391D
Westlake Village CA 91362
Phone: (818) 970-9104
Email: rob@teambrownapparel.com
Contact
Rob Brown
(888) 657-8339
rob@teambrownapparel.com
