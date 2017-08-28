 
News By Tag
* NBC air filtration
* CBRN Air filtration
* Nuclear Bunker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
321
August 2017
31302928

North Korea, Global Nuclear Missiles Concerns

NBC air filtration and CBRN air filtration systems to safe lives
 
 
north-korea-missile-tests-were-practice-runs-to-hi
north-korea-missile-tests-were-practice-runs-to-hi
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Nuclear-capable missiles over Hokkaido, yet more rhetoric from North Korea, heightened terrorist threat across Europe, unexplained chemical clouds over eastern England, has there ever been a better time to think about your security in the event of an unforeseen attack or accident?

Surprisingly realistic in terms of price and practicality, Castellex NBC Air Series ventilation systems are designed for all eventualities and situations, providing clean filtered air for safe rooms, bunkers and enclosed units ranging in size from the smallest one-family fallout shelter to large scale bunkers capable of protecting large numbers of people over long periods of time.  Whether industrial accident or deliberate act, whether chemical, nuclear or biological, Castellex CBRN air ventilation systems guarantee fully autonomous systems designed to provide that critical lifeline in worst vase scenario. With multiple fail-safes, powerful backup batteries and optional power generators, continuous operation is ensured even the most dire circumstances.

Protect your family. Protect your employees. Protect your assets. Castellex NBC systems, guaranteed life support and air quality control. For free consultation, for specifications and for discussions regarding your tailored needs, we remain at your disposal.

Visit http://www.castellex.com for details

Contact
Castellex Ltd.
+442034440066
info@castellex.com
End
Source:
Email:***@castellex.com Email Verified
Tags:NBC air filtration, CBRN Air filtration, Nuclear Bunker
Industry:Security
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share