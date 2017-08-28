 
Stand UP for TEXAS with JJ Watt Foundation

"What the world needs now is Love *​ ​Released in celebration World Peace
 
 
37096b17d294a618173569519d281602 (1)
HOUSTON - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Stand UP for TEXAS with JJ Watt Foundation

Join One World 1 Love on iTunes for Change, help inspire people from around the world to come together through music.
​Love knows no boundaries and is accepting of us all
​​"It is important that in these troubled times we honor our own self-respect, Announcing One World 1 Love's recording of

"What the World needs now is Love, Recorded in English, French and Spanish

One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine

​We are the World.
One World 1 Love, together as 1, for World Peace

Stream or Download​
iTUNES
Donate .99 cent
50% Goes to TEXAS

​Released in celebration
World Peace

A
Tribute to Legendary Producer
​Leon Haywood
The Music Producer ​
One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine
Leon Haywood
​passed away in april 2016
R.I.P.​
​Musicians Performing the Songs
Leon Haywood
Guylaine, Juanita Brundidge, Kailah, Rapper Mick,
Peggi Blu, Greg Cauthen, Bernard Lilton and David T. Walker

Executive Producers
Leon Haywood
du Boc Ali * Bam Bam & Doc

​http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com/

https://www.numberonemusic.com/oneworld1love
​ (https://youtu.be/QNXiiY_f7fw)



Contact
Rugley Records
Director: Ray du Boc Ali
***@msn.com
End
Source:
Email:***@msn.com Email Verified
Tags:OneWorld1Love, WhattheworldneedsnowisLove, StandUPforTEXAS
Industry:Music
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
