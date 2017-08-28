News By Tag
Stand UP for TEXAS with JJ Watt Foundation
"What the world needs now is Love * Released in celebration World Peace
Join One World 1 Love on iTunes for Change, help inspire people from around the world to come together through music.
Love knows no boundaries and is accepting of us all
"It is important that in these troubled times we honor our own self-respect, Announcing One World 1 Love's recording of
"What the World needs now is Love, Recorded in English, French and Spanish
One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine
A
Tribute to Legendary Producer
Leon Haywood
The Music Producer
One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine
Leon Haywood
passed away in april 2016
R.I.P.
Musicians Performing the Songs
Leon Haywood
Guylaine, Juanita Brundidge, Kailah, Rapper Mick,
Peggi Blu, Greg Cauthen, Bernard Lilton and David T. Walker
Executive Producers
Leon Haywood
du Boc Ali * Bam Bam & Doc
http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com/
https://www.numberonemusic.com/
(https://youtu.be/
Contact
Rugley Records
Director: Ray du Boc Ali
***@msn.com
End
