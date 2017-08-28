Quake Kare Sends 36,000 Emergency Water Pouches to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Photo Quake Kare Water pouches emergency

-- Quake Kare is providing 36,000 emergency water pouches to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The 36,000 pouches will provide life-sustaining amounts of water for 6,000 people for three days. The pouches are being shipped to Food Bank Corpus Christi for distribution to relief efforts in the area. Quake Kare is a unit of Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis that provides emergency survival kits for people and organizations nationwide. (https://www.quakekare.com.)The Lighthouse is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 1933. Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis (LHB), a not-for-profit manufacturing and packaging company with a dedicated social service mission (http://www.lhbindustries.com)Today, it helps children and adults who are visually impaired maintain dignity and independence by offering employment, education and support services. LHB currently employs 48 people who are legally blind in two assembly and packaging plants in St. Louis County, Missouri.For information about LHB products, community services and social service programs, call 800.542.3697 or 314.423.4333.