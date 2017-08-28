 
News By Tag
* Consumer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
321
August 2017
31302928


Quake Kare Sends 36,000 Emergency Water Pouches to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

 
 
Photo Quake Kare Water pouches emergency
Photo Quake Kare Water pouches emergency
ST. LOUIS - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Quake Kare is providing 36,000 emergency water pouches to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The 36,000 pouches will provide life-sustaining amounts of water for 6,000 people for three days. The pouches are being shipped to Food Bank Corpus Christi for distribution to relief efforts in the area. Quake Kare is a unit of Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis that provides emergency survival kits for people and organizations nationwide. (https://www.quakekare.com.)

The Lighthouse is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 1933. Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis (LHB), a not-for-profit manufacturing and packaging company with a dedicated social service mission (http://www.lhbindustries.com),

Today, it helps children and adults who are visually impaired maintain dignity and independence by offering employment, education and support services. LHB currently employs 48 people who are legally blind in two assembly and packaging plants in St. Louis County, Missouri.

For information about LHB products, community services and social service programs, call 800.542.3697 or 314.423.4333.

Contact
Quake Kare
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Quake Kare
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Consumer
Industry:Consumer
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share