Is Your Remodeling Contractor Testing Your Remodel For Lead Paint? Rob Bacon of Blue Ox Explains

Most homeowners do not realize that if their home was built before 1978 then it is federal law that the home be tested for lead before the renovation process begins.

Robert Bacon

720-412-0203

***@blueoxcc.com

-- Hey guys it's Rob Bacon the General Contractor of Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting to explain the lead testing process. A lot of the Denver remodelers and General Contractors do not know that lead testing is required for structures built before the year 1978. It is mandatory and federal law that all painted surfaces that are being altered to be tested for lead BEFORE the renovation process begins. Fines of $34,500.00 per day can be levied by the EPA. The biggest reason I see that lead testing must be performed would be for children under the age of six that reside in the home. The human brain will develop the most from the ages of one to six. These children run the highest risk for their brains to be damaged by lead poisoning. If you are renovating an older home and your contractor has not checked for lead then please STOP NOW especially if you have small children in the home. Blue Ox always performs a scratch and liquid test to check each painted surface for lead contamination. The test results are given to the homeowner and the contractor has to keep these results on file for three years. If lead is found in the home then it must be extracted during the demolition and be checked with a "white glove test" which will certify that the lead has been removed. Blue Ox does NOT charge the homeowner to remove the lead contamination if found in the home. Blue Ox believes that lead testing removal is not about making money but to protect the whole family from lead contamination. Please contact our office 720-412-0203 for a FREE copy of the EPA's "Renovate Right" booklet which pretty much says what I have told you in this article. I will personally email you a copy. Please visit our web site at Blueoxcc.com to see more about our company and the many services we provide. We service from Ft. Collins to Colorado Springs and some High Rockies. We are a licensed General Contracting company that specializes in interior remodeling. I hope you found this information useful and it keeps your family safe.Sincerley,Rob BaconPresident Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting