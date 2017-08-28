Challenging #Conor #McGregor to a Boxing contest

Sure, why not, go ahead, and say it, I got nothing. But I still want to challenge the UFC guy.

Media Contact

69that.com

nbey@payprosagent.com 69that.com

End

-- You can call me #whatever you want, #fat, #American, got nothing, whatever. I would like to see if #Conor #McGregor would #step into a #boxing #match #against #me? Why not?I am not a #UFC #fighter, some will laugh their #asses #off on this, I am just a #dude from #Minnesota who wants to step into the ring, with some one like him, and go at it. #Again, I am not a boxer, but I bet, within a #Year, if set, I could become like Conor McGregor. This is of course based on, weather or not I put my self into shape, grab a #six #pack.I'm sure all #Irish will make their #statements, etc. But that's what it all is, statements, didn't Conor say he will #kill #Floyed #Mayweather?Hmm.So if by some chance, some one on his team is #reading this, perhaps a responce? I'm sure at first it'll be like, scram, or "f" - off, or whatever it may be, but if, and when, talk is just talk, perhaps one day we walk the walk, and see where it leads us?Boxing for me has been an interest, Martial Arts as well, I just never took the time, to care enough for it, until I saw Floyed Mayweather -v- Conor McGregor, and I am thinking to my self, Floyed is done, no one can beat him, he is just that good, Conor is some one who does talk allot, perhaps a nice guy, but talks too much about what he will do to each compeditor he fights. Maybe a no body will step in one day, and fight him? This is where I want to come in, and do this...