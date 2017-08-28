Istanbul Sees Increase in Shoppers as City is Selected Number One for Affordable Shopping

25 million visitors annually expected to flow into Emaar's new mega mall in Istanbul

-- With Eid Al Adha this year coinciding with Turkey's high season for tourists, the government announced a 10-day holiday from Saturday, August 26 to Tuesday, September 5, 2017, in its efforts to further boost tourism.The move will encourage internal tourism, especially in Istanbul, as municipality discounted fees on bridges and highways go into effect, significantly increasing mobility in the city.For visiting tourists, Istanbul's iconic historic landmarks like the Hagia Sophia and the Topkapi Palace are amazing experiences. But the city continues to be loved for its shopping as well.The myriad of bazaars and markets, where shoppers can haggle for a good deal, mesh beautifully with contemporary malls, such as the recently opened Emaar Square Mall, designed to resemble local architecture. The US$2.3 billion mall is projected to welcome 25 million visitors per year and employ 5,000 people.Especially from the Gulf area, tourists are expected to stream into Istanbul over the Eid Al Adha period. Hotel occupancy is projected to reach 80 percent and beyond, which will significantly and positively affect Turkey's tourism sector.According to new research from NewDay, Istanbul ranks as the number 1 most visited city by shoppers, especially those looking for more affordable prices. Turkey's competitive edge in terms of its low production costs has boosted the country's ability to compete globally in textiles, fashion and home products. And buying these products in Turkey and during Eid seasonal sales, is a shopper's ultimate dream.Ranging across casual streetwear, haute couture and bridal wear, Turkish fashion designers are making a Top of FormBottom of Formmark on the international scene. The uber-popular Turkish drama soap operas, especially during Ramadan, gives these designers a free pass into millions of homes across the entire Middle East.Turkish designers have taken good advantage of that marketing platform to grow their brand footprint, with clients in the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. With the glitz and glamour that comes with it, Istanbul's fashion sector brought in US$1.2 billion so far in 2017.All the better for serial shoppers, who in Istanbul, can get their hands on what are becoming leading global brand names for yet affordable prices. Especially during this Eid AL Adha, Istanbul is set to put on a show for shoppers and non-shoppers alike.