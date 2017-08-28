Epicor iScala Wins Gold Stevie® in the 2017 International Business Awards

Latest version of iScala recognized for new user interface and innovative functionality

End

--Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced that the Epicor iScala solution was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in thecategory in the 14Annual International Business Awards.The latest version of Epicor iScala was selected a Stevie Award winner for its brand new user interface, innovative functionality, and extensive industry capabilities that help companies drive cost efficiencies to increase revenue growth, take advantage of new global growth opportunities, and protect the overall business.The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories. Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on 21 October."The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries" said Michael Gallagher, president and founder, Stevie Awards."We are honored to be a winner in the International Business Awards," said Robert Sinfield, director, product marketing, Epicor Software. "Being recognized with a Stevie Award further validates iScala as the optimal platform for helping enable businesses to be leaner and more agile by reducing and eliminating inefficiencies that affect output and profits. iScala supports the rapidly changing business needs and challenges faced by companies who are looking to effectively compete and grow in their markets."A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including, and, among others. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries. Details about the International Business Awards and the full lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.