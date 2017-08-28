 
Vegas Java Entertainment Group Provides Full Scale Entertainment

Vegas Java Entertainment will assist with venue location, production, tech, performers, staging, light, sound, legal, contracts, scenery, set design and overall entertainment management.
 
LAS VEGAS - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Vegas Java Entertainment Group works with many celebrities and entertainers throughout the world, with an emphasis in Las Vegas Entertainment. They have facilitated all aspects of entertainment from performer contract review to producing full broadway style shows and every aspect of show production in between. With an extensive team dedicated strictly to entertainment and the demands of show production along with an emphasis on promoting performers and providing top tier talent. Vegas Java Entertainment Group has expanded to provide full scale entertainment  with venue location, production, tech, performers, staging, light, sound, legal, contracts, scenery, and set design as well as entertainment management are all areas.

As a leading entertainment management company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Vegas Java Entertainment promotes and work with entertainers and shows across the country. Whether it be a full scale production show or a corporate event, Vegas Java Entertainment Group is dedicated to success. Vegas Java Entertainment Group can be contacted at http://vegasjavaentertainment.com

Media Contact
Vegas Java Entertainment Group
***@vegasjavaentertainment.com
Source:Vegas Java Entertainment Group
Email:***@vegasjavaentertainment.com Email Verified
Tags:Las Vegas Entertainment, Las Vegas Show production, Las Vegas Performers
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Services
