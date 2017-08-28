News By Tag
Vegas Java Entertainment Group Provides Full Scale Entertainment
Vegas Java Entertainment will assist with venue location, production, tech, performers, staging, light, sound, legal, contracts, scenery, set design and overall entertainment management.
As a leading entertainment management company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Vegas Java Entertainment promotes and work with entertainers and shows across the country. Whether it be a full scale production show or a corporate event, Vegas Java Entertainment Group is dedicated to success. Vegas Java Entertainment Group can be contacted at http://vegasjavaentertainment.com
