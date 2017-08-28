Innovative Fashion Designer Riya Kodali wins coveted Indian Affairs India's Most Promising Fashion Designer at the 8th Annual India Leadership Conclave

Contact

Sangeeta Singh

***@network7mediagroup.com Sangeeta Singh

End

-- Innovative Fashion Designer Riya Kodali wins coveted Indian Affairs India's Most Promising Fashion Designer 2017 at the 8Annual India Leadership Conclave 2017Riya Kodali won the coveted recognition in a nation wide poll for bringing revolutionary ideas in Fashion Designing, actress Parvathy nair's costume was designed by Riya, who received Indian Affairs Most Promising Actress 2017 at ILC Power Brand Awards 2017Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. India Leadership Conclave Innovation Awards brought with it several top categories, including Fashion.ILC Power Brand 2017 asumes significance because the Fashion industry today is more dynamic, and more complicated, than ever before & fiercely competitive. The journey for the coveted selection of the six finalists started in the first week of 2017 & went through a robust selection process involving fashion design professionals, consultants, celebrities, bloggers, opinion makers to select the winner from public voting & jury selection. Riya Kodali was in nationwide competition with the five other successful Fashion Designers in the public voting & the choice finally rested with Riya as a Winner.The young & innovative Fashion Designer received the most prestigious recognitions at a strong 350 power packed thought leaders of the country who had assembled to witness india's most coveted Annual Award ceremony by the illustrious media house Network 7 Media Group. Riya Kodali received the award from Raj K. Purohit, MLA & Chief Whip of BJP Maharashtra Assembly and Mr. Satya Brahma, Chairman, Network 7 Media Group. The proud recipients of the fashion designing category included top names of Fashion Designing such as Manish Malhotra, Neha Lulla, Babita Malkani, Archana Kochhar, Namrata Joshipura, Anamika Khanna, Komal Sood among others.Riya Kodali Design House is the brain child of Riya Kodali at Bangalore. She was awarded the best Luxury Fashion Designer by Times of India (2016). Riya is a zealous, curious, highly motivated and hardworking designer. She is known for her creativity. She is flexible, persistent, hardworking, independent, sensible, honest and fun loving designer. A successful entrepreneur she is excessively passionate about what she does. She specializes in Bridal wear, Lehengas, Indo-Western, Formal Gowns, Luxury Designer wear and off-beat fashion trends. Riya Kodali has crafted her designer creations with a strong sense of color. Her designs are based on the theme of the occasion and spirit of the season. Her repertoire includes designing for silver screen stars, affluent businessmen and families across the globe. She has also styled and designed for brides and bridegrooms all over the world. She creates unique designs, giving her customers something out-of-the-world for their big day. Riya Kodali also created waves and received immense appreciation for creating glamorous ensembles with Indian traditional colors, craftsmanship, textures and embroideries. Riya Kodali has taken Indian clothes to the international level and promoted Indian culture globally through extensive use of rich Indian fabrics, designs and embroidery.Rated by Experts & widely acclaimed by thought leaders, India Leadership Conclave Annual Affair is just not a leadership forum, it symbolizes the hopes & aspirations of the billion people reflected by the speakers at the forum. "ILC POWER BRANDS" has been rated in Asia as the most credible & coveted Awards