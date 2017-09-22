News By Tag
NAT ADDERLEY JR - Steps to the Stage on the Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan
Host Ginger Broderick Welcomes Writer/Producer/Composer/Arranger/Conductor NAT ADDERLEY JR on Friday, September 8, 2017. RSVP for Studio Audience. Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Spectrum Ch. 34 and HD Ch. 1995, 2pm
Many other artists have had major successes with help from Nat Adderley Jr. Nat wrote "The Wave" for Kirk Whalum, arranged Natalie Cole's 1987 hit recording of "When I Fall In Love", produced "Just Another Lonely Night" for Johnny Gill, arranged most of Aretha Franklin's album Jump To It, produced Gloria Lynne's album No Detour Ahead, and did the string arrangement for Doc Powell's Grammy-nominated version of "What's Going On".
Also, Nat produced tracks for the Temptations' CD "Awesome" (2001), Ruben Studdard's "Love Is" (2009) and did arrangements for the CD "Telling Stories" by Paulette McWilliams (2012).
Nat, of course, played piano (and/or keyboards) on all the above mentioned recordings, and many many more. Also, all the piano heard in the Broadway production of August Wilson's Piano Lesson was on tape and was played by Nat Adderley Jr.
Nat is a conductor as well. He conducted the string and horn sessions for the above recordings. Nat can be seen conducting the London Symphony Orchestra throughout the video "Luther Vandross – Live at Royal Albert Hall".
Three very important CDs featuring Nat Adderley Jr. were released in 2016. "Invitation"
In the last few years Nat has performed in jazz clubs and festivals in Asia, Europe and California with Tom Scott, toured Europe and played New York's clubs with clarinetist Don Byron, played the Blue Note in Japan with Eric Darius in 2012 - 2014, and played California, Florida, and New York clubs and concert halls with his own jazz quartet.
Nat received his BA from Yale University in 1978.
https://www.youtube.com/
Upcoming Performance:
An Evening With The Vintage SOUL Experience with special guest Nat
Adderley Jr.
The Cutting Room
44 East 32nd Street
New York, New York
Friday September 22, 2017
Doors: 6:30 pm / Show 7:30pm
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
