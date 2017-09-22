 
News By Tag
* Nat Adderley Jr
* Jazz Music
* GingerNewYork TV Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
321
August 2017
31302928

NAT ADDERLEY JR - Steps to the Stage on the Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

Host Ginger Broderick Welcomes Writer/Producer/Composer/Arranger/Conductor NAT ADDERLEY JR on Friday, September 8, 2017. RSVP for Studio Audience. Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Spectrum Ch. 34 and HD Ch. 1995, 2pm
 
 
Nat Adderley Jr - Composer and Music Director
Nat Adderley Jr - Composer and Music Director
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nat Adderley Jr
Jazz Music
GingerNewYork TV Show

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Features

NEW YORK - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Nat Adderley Jr.:  is best known for his work with Luther Vandross.  Nat wrote and arranged Luther's first top 20 pop hit, "Stop to Love", and some other important Luther songs, including "Wait for Love" and the Grammy-nominated "Give Me the Reason".  Nat also arranged many of Luther's most popular records, including "Superstar", "Here and Now", "If Only for One Night",  "Creepin", "If This World Were Mine", "So Amazing", "There's Nothing Better Than Love", "Never Too Much" , and "Love Won't Let Me Wait".  Additionally,  Nat produced tracks on the last seven Vandross studio albums.  These include "My Favorite Things", "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", "Going Out of My Head", "Knocks Me Off My Feet", and "The Closer I Get To You", a duet with Beyonce Knowles. That track is featured on Beyonce's Grammy-winning Dangerously in Love (best contemporary R&B album), on Luther's Grammy-winning Dance With My Father (best R&B album), and the track won the Grammy in 2004 for best R&B performance by a duo or group.  In 2003, Nat produced Luther's Live 2003 at Radio City Music Hall. Nat was Luther's musical director from 1981 until his death.

Many other artists have had major successes with help from Nat Adderley Jr. Nat wrote "The Wave" for Kirk Whalum, arranged Natalie Cole's 1987 hit recording of "When I Fall In Love", produced "Just Another Lonely Night" for Johnny Gill, arranged most of Aretha Franklin's album Jump To It, produced Gloria Lynne's album No Detour Ahead, and did the string arrangement for Doc Powell's Grammy-nominated version of "What's Going On".

Also, Nat produced tracks for the Temptations' CD "Awesome" (2001), Ruben Studdard's "Love Is" (2009) and did arrangements for the CD "Telling Stories" by Paulette McWilliams (2012).

Nat, of course, played piano (and/or keyboards) on all the above mentioned recordings, and many many more. Also, all the piano heard in the Broadway production of August Wilson's Piano Lesson was on tape and was played by Nat Adderley Jr.

Nat is a conductor as well. He conducted the string and horn sessions for the above recordings. Nat can be seen conducting the London Symphony Orchestra throughout the video "Luther Vandross – Live at Royal Albert Hall".

Three very important CDs featuring  Nat Adderley Jr. were released in 2016.  "Invitation" by Nicolas Bearde (produced and arranged by Nat) got tremendous reviews (examples - the March issue of Jazz Times, the Jan 18th piece in allaboutjazz.com, the May issue of Jazzwise magazine UK…) and good airplay in The USA and Europe. Nat appears as pianist on jazz vibraphonist Jay Hoggard's lovely new CD, "Harlem Hieroglyphs". Finally, Nat is featured on the newest CD release from R&B star Jaheim, including the hit single "Back in My Arms".

In the last few years Nat has performed in jazz clubs and festivals in Asia, Europe and California with Tom Scott, toured Europe and played New York's clubs with clarinetist Don Byron, played the Blue Note in Japan with Eric Darius in 2012 - 2014, and played California, Florida, and New York clubs and concert halls with his own jazz quartet.

Nat received his BA from Yale University in 1978.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDP6TIuzBy0



Upcoming Performance:
An Evening With The Vintage SOUL Experience with special guest Nat
Adderley Jr.
The Cutting Room
44 East 32nd Street
New York, New York
Friday September 22, 2017
Doors: 6:30 pm / Show 7:30pm

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/1432...

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Nat Adderley Jr, Jazz Music, GingerNewYork TV Show
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GingerNewYork TV Show PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share