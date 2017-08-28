News By Tag
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
Featured Artist, Lois Fisher
From the tranquility of a Cape Cod marsh to the the mayhem of Times Square, Lois Fisher's brush captures the mood of a particular scene and the emotion that it evokes.
For Fisher, oil paint is the ideal medium for conveying that expression; the buttery texture can be used for energetic impasto brushwork or diluted for delicately transparent effects.
Her subjects range from figures, interiors, cityscapes, and landscapes. She particularly enjoys painting places that she knows intimately: New York City and Cape Cod. Lois Fisher grew up in New York and it is a source of never-ending inspiration, especially the interplay of people, light and architecture. And after decades visiting Cape Cod she has become deeply attached to the magical light and gentle beauty of the Outer Cape. Several of the artists whom she turns to for inspiration are Pissarro, Corot and Monet, all of whom achieved beautiful light effects with colors that are rich but not strident.
Lois Fisher attended The Art Students League where she studied anatomy and drawing with Michael Burban and Costa Vavagiakis, and painting with Gregg Kreutz and Marybeth MacKenzie. She also studied at the National Academy School with Dan Gheno and Sam Adoquoi. She has taken classes with Gary Godbee at the Montclair Museum Yard School of Art and workshops with Christopher Gallego at the Woodstock School of Art.
Lois Fisher is a member of The Salmagundi Club, New York City and The Art Students League of New York.
Her exhibit runs September 1 – 30, and her paintings are available for acquisition. All are welcome and admission is free. Visit our online gallery: https://www.gearygallery.com/?
Geary Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more information, call (203) 655-6633 or visit www.gearygallery.com.
