 
News By Tag
* Beethoven
* Video
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
321
August 2017
31302928


Amazon Premieres Beethoven's "5th Symphony" Great Kat Music Video

The Great Kat Reincarnation of Beethoven shreds Beethoven's 5th Symphony on both guitar and violin with the world's most famous 4 notes by history's first metalhead - Beethoven!
 
 
AMAZON PREMIERES BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" Great Kat Music Video!
AMAZON PREMIERES BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" Great Kat Music Video!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Beethoven
* Video
* Music

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- AMAZON PREMIERES BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" Great Kat Music Video! Watch at  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0759Z7R25

#3 on AMAZON U.K.'S "METAL" VIDEO CHART:
The Great Kat's BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" http://amzn.to/2x0vfUB

The Great Kat Reincarnation of Beethoven shreds Beethoven's 5th Symphony on both guitar and violin with the world's most famous 4 notes by history's first metalhead - Beethoven! The Great Kat is the "Top 10 Fastest Shredders of All Time", world's fastest guitar/violin shredder & Juilliard grad violin goddess shredding Beethoven into the future! BEETHOVEN RULES!
WATCH at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0759Z7R25

Watch The Great Kat's Beethoven's "5th Symphony" Now on Amazon:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0759Z7R25
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B075B1ZJD3
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B075B1R3P1
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B075B1ZDS5


http://www.greatkat.com

AMAZON PREMIERES BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" Great Kat Music Video! YouTube Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtRuZeQWXyM



Watch at  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0759Z7R25


PHOTOS:
Beethoven's "5th Symphony" Music Video Cover: http://www.greatkat.com/08/dvd/beethovens5thsymphonyscreen5-1200x1600amazon.jpg

DVD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "Beethoven's Guitar Shred" DVD featuring Beethoven's "5th Symphony" Music Video!
For DVD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-pr.com ,  eyutani@thomaspr.com  http://www.greatkat.com

NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini,  Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com

About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katherineviolinguitar/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPR

Contact
Thomas PR
***@thomas-pr.com
End
Source:Thomas PR
Email:***@thomas-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Beethoven, Video, Music
Industry:Movies
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas Public Relations News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share