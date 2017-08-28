News By Tag
Amazon Premieres Beethoven's "5th Symphony" Great Kat Music Video
The Great Kat Reincarnation of Beethoven shreds Beethoven's 5th Symphony on both guitar and violin with the world's most famous 4 notes by history's first metalhead - Beethoven!
#3 on AMAZON U.K.'S "METAL" VIDEO CHART:
The Great Kat's BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" http://amzn.to/
The Great Kat Reincarnation of Beethoven shreds Beethoven's 5th Symphony on both guitar and violin with the world's most famous 4 notes by history's first metalhead - Beethoven! The Great Kat is the "Top 10 Fastest Shredders of All Time", world's fastest guitar/violin shredder & Juilliard grad violin goddess shredding Beethoven into the future! BEETHOVEN RULES!
WATCH at https://www.amazon.com/
US: https://www.amazon.com/
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/
http://www.greatkat.com
PHOTOS:
Beethoven's "5th Symphony" Music Video Cover: http://www.greatkat.com/
DVD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "Beethoven's Guitar Shred" DVD featuring Beethoven's "5th Symphony" Music Video!
For DVD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-
NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com
About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"
Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/
