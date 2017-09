The Great Kat Reincarnation of Beethoven shreds Beethoven's 5th Symphony on both guitar and violin with the world's most famous 4 notes by history's first metalhead - Beethoven!

AMAZON PREMIERES BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" Great Kat Music Video!

AMAZON PREMIERES BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" Great Kat Music Video! Watch at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0759Z7R25#3 on AMAZON U.K.'S "METAL" VIDEO CHART:The Great Kat's BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY" http://amzn.to/2x0vfUBThe Great Kat Reincarnation of Beethoven shreds Beethoven's 5th Symphony on both guitar and violin with the world's most famous 4 notes by history's first metalhead - Beethoven! The Great Kat is the "Top 10 Fastest Shredders of All Time", world's fastest guitar/violin shredder & Juilliard grad violin goddess shredding Beethoven into the future! BEETHOVEN RULES!

About The Great Kat:Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!