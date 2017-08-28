 
The Vietnam Blue Water Navy Initiative

 
 
Priority one
Priority one
HARTFORD / WATERBURY, Conn. - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Vietnam Blue Water Initiative was started for the purpose of asking the President of the United States to act on his promise to support the Veterans of this country.

The Agent Orange Act of 1991 was implemented to provide much-needed care to veterans who were exposed to the harmful chemical cocktail Agent Orange. In 2002, the VA amended its initial plan and excluded thousands of "Blue Water" Navy vets -- vets who served right off the coast -- from receiving  our rightful benefits. Because we hadn't served on land, the VA tried to say we were unlikely to suffer the effects of Agent Orange poisoning.

Even though we didn't serve on Vietnamese soil, we were still exposed to Agent Orange. In fact, a 2011 study by the National Institute of Medicine found that Blue Water veterans could have been exposed in multiple ways, including via the ships' water distillation system and through the air. The National Institute of Medicine also stated, "Given the available evidence, the committee recommends that members of the Blue Water Navy should not be excluded from the set of Vietnam-era veterans with presumed herbicide exposure."

WE THE PEOPLE ASK THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO CALL ON CONGRESS TO ACT ON AN ISSUE: H299 and S422. Don't wait or hesitate, sign it NOW.

Go to: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/give-vietnam-bl...

Raymond Melninkaitis
***@bluewaternavy.org
Source:BWNVVA
Email:***@bluewaternavy.org Email Verified
